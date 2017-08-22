Attack We Will’: Trump Vows Victory in Afghanistan, Stays Silent on Troop Levels

President Donald Trump announced a new doctrine — but no details — for the U.S. war in Afghanistan on Monday, marking a major policy reversal for the man who in recent years had insisted America pull out of the war-torn country.

Nothing that his "original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts," Trump said in a prime-time address to the nation from Ft. Myer in Arlington, Virginia., that after he became president he realized a hasty withdrawal would cede ground to terror groups.

"We are not nation-building again," Trump said before an audience of service members. "We are killing terrorists."

The president provided few details, however, about how America would do that, leaving out of his 30-minute remarks any specific numbers about possible additional U.S. troops in Afghanistan or not revealing specifics of his war plans.

"We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities," Trump said. "Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on."

"I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will," he promised.

A "core pillar" of his strategy "is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions," the president said, noting "how counter-productive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin or end" military activities.

While Trump vowed to "work with the Afghan government," he said the United States' "commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check."

Trump's announcement comes after an extensive strategy review of U.S. efforts, including troop levels, led by National Security Adviser and former Afghanistan military leader General H.R. McMaster.

President Donald Trump address the nation at Fort Myer on August 21, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Seated before Trump at Ft. Myer in addition to the uniformed members of the U.S. military were top administration officials, including Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, newly-minted Communications Director Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

That Trump would not go into specifics marks a consistent theme from his campaign, when he had promised not to telegraph military decisions ahead of time. In recent weeks, the president has told reporters "we don't talk about that," when asked about preemptive strikes against North Korea.

"I never do. I'm not like the other administration that would say we're going into Mosul in four months. I don't talk about it," Trump said earlier this month.

The Afghanistan war has been a source of frustration for the victory-oriented president who, U.S. officials told NBC News, griped about both the state of play in the war torn country — "we are losing," he said — and U.S. strategy and personnel on the ground during a tense July meeting with top generals and administration officials.

But as a candidate and private citizen, Trump was dovish on further U.S. involvement, repeatedly urging the U.S. to get out of Afghanistan after "wasted" American lives lost there.

Do not allow our very stupid leaders to sign a deal that keeps us in Afghanistan through 2024-with all costs by U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2013

In March 2013, he tweeted "we should leave Afghanistan immediately." Months later, he warned against allowing "our very stupid leaders to sign a deal that keeps us in Afghanistan through 2024."

But where victory had eluded his predecessors, Trump laid out his own "clear definition" for success: "Attacking our enemies; obliterating ISIS; crushing al-Qaeda; preventing the Taliban from taking over the country, and stopping mass terror attacks against Americans before they emerge."