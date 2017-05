An American service member was killed during an exchange of gunfire in Somalia that also left two others injured late Thursday, a U.S. defense official told NBC News.

A map showing Somalia. Google Maps

The attackers were "neutralized" and the wounded service members were taken to neighboring Djibouti, the official added.

U.S. special forces are working with African Union Mission in Somalia and local national commandos as part of a train and advise mission.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.