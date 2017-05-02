Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says he was on the receiving end of a litany of racial slurs by fans of the rival Red Sox Monday during a game at Fenway Park.

The vitriol grew so hostile, at one point a bag of peanuts was thrown at him while he was on the field, Jones told USA Today.

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones told USA Today. "I was called the n-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Schoop, left, is congratulated by Adam Jones after scoring on a double by Caleb Joseph during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on May 1, 2017. Charles Krupa / AP

The Orioles played the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Fenway Park, winning 5-2 over the home team.

Jones told the newspaper that he has experienced harassment and racial slurs before, but Monday night was the worst in his 12-year career.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted about the incident on Tuesday morning.

"Fenway fans behavior at the #RedSox game last night was unacceptable & shameful. This is not what Massachusetts & Boston are about," Baker tweeted.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also tweeted about the incident.

"What happened last night at Fenway Park is unacceptable and not who we are as a city," Walsh tweeted. "These words and actions have no place in Fenway, Boston or anywhere. We are better than this."

The Red Sox released a statement on Tuesday about the conduct of some of its fans at the Monday night game.

"The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night," the statement said. "No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park."

The statement said that the Red Sox have "zero tolerance" for the behavior and said the entire organization and fans are "sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few."

"Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action," the statement said. "Our review of last night's events is ongoing."

It is unclear how many people were ejected from Fenway on Monday night, but Jones suggested to USA Today it might have been as many as 60 people.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the racism Jones experienced during the game is unacceptable, adding those remarks do not reflect the millions of fans who attend games.

"My office has been in contact with the Red Sox, and the club has made it clear that they will not tolerate this inexcusable behavior," Manfred said in a statement. "Our 30 Clubs will continue to work with fans and security to provide a family-friendly environment."

The person who threw the bag of peanuts was caught and removed from the ballpark, according to USA Today, but Jones said he hopes there will be harsher punishments in the future for those who throw objects on to the field.

"At the end of the day, when you throw an object onto the field of play, the player has no idea what it is. What if something hit me right in the eye and I can't play baseball anymore. Then what?," he told USA Today. "Things like that need to be handled a little more properly, in my opinion.''