Glenn McCoy, the Belleville News-Democrat cartoonist, faced a backlash Tuesday for doing what he does best: drawing.

Tensions rose on social media after McCoy depicted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as Ruby Bridges, the African-American girl that symbolized the desegregation of public schools in the iconic 1964 Norman Rockwell painting "The Problem We All Live With."

Bridges, who at the time was just six-years-old, had to be escorted to her New Orleans school by four deputy U.S. marshals during the height of the Civil Rights Movement for her protection from mob violence. Bridges became the first African-American child to integrate a white Southern elementary school on November 14, 1960.

NBC News reached out to Glenn McCoy for comment.

In an interview with Talking Points Memo, McCoy said, "My cartoon was about how, in this day and age, decades beyond the civil rights protests, it's sad that people are still being denied the right to speak freely or do their jobs or enter public buildings because others disagree with who they are or how they think."

The illustration was quite a statement after DeVos was blocked from entering a public school by protestors last week in Washington, D.C.

DeVos was sworn in as Secretary of Education by Vice President Mike Pence on February 7th after a historic vote of 51-50 in the Senate.

The cartoonist was surprised by some of the reaction that stated that the depiction was about hate when McCoy thought he was "speaking out against hate."

Many took to Twitter to express their anger over the cartoon:

EXHIBITS A-Z of a FALSE EQUIVALENCE HAVING BEEN MADE. pic.twitter.com/WpAmkWPr55 — FoxyJB Jenkins (@FoxyJazzabelle) February 14, 2017

“How could we get more black support?” “Let’s compare a billionaire lady to a 6 year old who needed armed guards to get her to school." — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) February 14, 2017

McCoy apologized "if anyone was offended," based on his choice of metaphors but said he only intended to open a dialogue on increased hate surround the political climate.

Mission accomplished.

