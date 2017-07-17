On March 9, 2018, movie go-ers will be transported to planets that defy the social structure of our current world. With a young black girl as the lead, Storm Reid, epitomizes #blackgirlmagic, in her role as Meg Murry from Madeleine L’Engle’s 1963 award winning children’s book, “A Wrinkle In Time.”

Disney gave fans a glimpse of the first official trailer this weekend.

"Your father has accomplished something extraordinary, but also dangerous," Winfrey's character says in the trailer. "He's trapped by a darkness that's actively spreading throughout the universe, and the only one who can stop it is you."

Meg, a young girl (played by Reid, who made her film debut in the Oscar-winning “Twelve Years A Slave,”) embarks on an interplanetary journey with her classmate and little brother to find her scientist father (Chris Pine). Meg is accompanied by the three female guides, Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling) and Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey).

Viewers get a glimpse of the extraordinary costumes and visual effects that make this film so magical. The enchanted story that travels from planet to planet is strung together by the chilling cover of the ’80s band Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams" in the 1:49 minute trailer.

“My whole process with this film was, what if? With these women, I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?,” Director Ava DuVernay said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

DuVernay, Director of "13th," "Selma" and TV series "Queen Sugar," takes “A Wrinkle In Time” and fills it with magic and color. The book, which has a female heroine and three female supporting characters was a rarity in the 60’s. L’Engle’s novel was shut down by many major publishing companies, because she thought too far outside of the box.

“So WRINKLE, when it was finally published in 1962, after two years of rejections, broke several current taboos. The protagonist was female, and one of the unwritten rules of science fiction was that the protagonist should be male. I'm a female. Why would I give all the best ideas to a male?," L'Engle said in an acceptance speech for The Margaret Edwards Award in 1998.

54 years later, DuVernay picks up the story and follows L’Engle’s lead, pushing past the ways in which many imagine the world. “There aren’t any other black women who have been invited to imagine what other planets in the universe might look and feel like. I was interested in that and in a heroine that looked like the girls I grew up with,” DuVernay said to Entertainment Weekly.

Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” will hit the box office Spring 2018.

