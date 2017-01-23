Girl Trek Stages Day of Healing and Self-Care

Wordna Warren of Washington D.C. burns sage to cleanse the space to prepare to receive positive energy at GirlTrek’s day of #BlackGirlHealing event. Renan Ozturk / Girl Trek

GirlTrek, a nonprofit and national health movement serving Black women and girls, staged a day of healing on inauguration day in Washington, D.C.

About 150 women gathered at Trinity College for what they called a day of "sisterhood and revolutionary self-care" complete with dance, workshops, trap yoga and more.

Ashley K. Nicholas, 23 of D.C. dances during a dance break at GirlTrek's day of #BlackGirlHealing. GirlTrek

"In the wake of a historical presidential election, Black women are united more than ever. We are committed to the causes that mean the most to us and our communities," explains GirlTrek co-founder, T. Morgan Dixon.

GirlTrek cofounder T. Morgan Dixon (tied shirt) does Trap Yoga led by Brandon Copeland at GirlTrek’s day of #BlackGirlHealing event in Washington D.C. Girl Trek

"Since the beginning of GirlTrek, self-care has been the revolutionary act that grounds everything thing we do. In these trying times of uncertainty, it is even more critical that we return to rituals of healing and self-care."