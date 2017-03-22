Yet another video of a street fight has captured the internet's attention.

This time, however, it wasn't the flying fists, but the bravery and wisdom shown by a bystander who stepped in to mediate the situation that made the video take off online beginning Monday night.

In the video, two young men are seen brawling in the middle of a street in Atlantic City, N.J., as their peers hit record on their phones and egg on the action.

But before things get too rough, a man approaches and shames the group. "Everybody on your phones though, all y'all, y'all the real cowards. Record that too," the man, later identified as Ibn Ali, says in the video.

Ali then speaks to the two teens and the gaggle of kids standing around them in a powerful exchange.

The young men went on to explain why they were fighting — an apparent misunderstanding between the two.

"The only reason I'm saying this to all of y'all is because y'all are almost men," Ali says.

As the onlookers continue to laugh, Ali brings his attention back to the crowd. He says if the teens lived in the area where they were fighting, they were living good and they shouldn't make their parents look bad.

Recognizing one of the teens, he reminds them of the hard work their parents endured to get to where they are. To another, he notes that the young man's father is serving a life sentence in prison.

Ali insists on brokering a truce between the two young men. "If ya'll don't shake hands bruh, I'm not leaving," Ali says.

Though hesitant at first, both young men eventually shake hands and walk away without any bruises.

One of the teens in the fight, Jamar Mobley, told NBC Philadelphia, "The one thing he said that got through to me was that, he explained to all my friends, who I thought were my friends, all of them just wanted to see a fight."

With more than 24 million views on Facebook at the time of this article, Ali's words resonated well beyond the Atlantic City street corner.

So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help! https://t.co/hJ4BT611sw — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2017

NBA champion Lebron James reacted on Twitter, stating "So dope!!! #Salute the homie who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation. We all need a word or 2 to help!"

The video garnered more than 50,000 comments on Mobley's Facebook page.

"This is awesome. Looks like a movie or something," Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo said. "If most would do same when they see stuffs like this, there would be less violence in the system."

