Last night during "Game of Thrones," Twitter was set ablaze with the hashtag #NoConfederate, in response to HBO’s announcement of their upcoming show "Confederate."

Organized by #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, #NoConfederate became the number two trending topic worldwide last night, as scores of users shared their concern and discontent for HBO’s attempt at an alternate history narrative; one where slavery never ended — and what that would look like in 2017?

While many in the Black community are infuriated at the concept, it comes as no surprise. Hollywood has a long history of rehashing the trauma of slavery and leveraging Black pain to create bankable, profitable movies which continue to get greenlit despite pushback.

In the last decade, we have seen the likes of "Django Unchained," "Lincoln," "12 Years a Slave," "Free State of Jones," and many others make hundreds of millions of dollars, and take home prestigious awards. America’s obsession with the slave narrative continues to be a black eye on society's movement to a “post-racial America,” serving as a constant reminder of how little removed we are from the oppressive past.

Related: ‘The Defiant Ones’ Shows Music Titans Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Like Never Before

According to HBO, "'Confederate' chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution."

But why create a show discussing the advancement of slavery during a time when the country has such racial tensions?

There is an unhealthy relationship between white America and the desire to depict a reality where slavery never ended; a direct contradiction to the current existence of Black America today.

This is one of those ideas that could end up amazing or absolutely cringeworthy. https://t.co/Jcjq4ocmp5 — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) July 19, 2017

I would argue that the Emancipation Proclamation never truly ended slavery, as it fostered the creation of systems of oppression including education inequality, Jim Crow laws and mass incarceration.

Historically, Blacks were not afforded the same rights and opportunities to learn to read or write, and taught in substandard conditions in comparison to our white counterparts. The creation of HBCU’s served as a necessity to educate the Black population on a college level, as we were not allowed to attend PWI’s following reconstruction. Brown vs. The Board of Education desegregated schools, but never created equity among schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods vs. predominantly white neighborhoods, only widening the education gap between races.

There is no need to see ourselves as depicted as modern-day slaves, living in a country where we sometimes feel that slavery has never died.

We have never been seen as equal, and the abolishment of slavery only led to the installation of Jim Crow laws and segregation. The myth of “separate but equal” has never truly come to fruition in this country - only small gains from generation to generation in effort to seek liberation from the oppressor.

Although Blacks make up only 13 percent of the US population, they make up 40 percent of the prison population, compared to whites who make up 64 percent of the US population and only 39 percent of the prison population.

With the death of Trayvon Martin, a movement for Black lives was birthed against police brutality and a justice system where the scales rarely lean towards the oppressed. The same people responsible for wanting to see the depiction of Black trauma caused by their race in turn remain silent as modern day slavery runs rampant with the use of state sanctioned violence; reminiscent to the lynching and murders of our ancestors.

The implication that anything productive could come from a show where slavery never ended was enough to prompt Reign, in conjunction with several other Twitter users, to mobilize with the hashtag #NoConfederate in effort to shut the show down.

What If Th South Won-Greenlit

What If Nazis Won-Greenlit

What abt Women Slaves -Greenlit

What If Harriet Tu- nah fam https://t.co/naAKg6Cq6N — Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) July 19, 2017

“We are five Black women who will lift a unified voice against #Confederate and encourage our platforms to do the same,” Reign said in an interview about the targeted campaign, specifically timed during "Game of Thrones'" slot. “We would like HBO to cancel #Confederate and instead uplift more marginalized voices with a different series. If HBO is truly interested in another show about enslavement, 'Underground' which used to be on WGN, would be a great addition to the network we would readily support.”

HBO responded to last night’s backlash in the following statement: “We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate,” the statement began.

“We have faith that Nichelle, Dan, David, and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see.”

Creator-showrunners David Benioff, left, and D.B. Weiss accept the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for "Game Of Thrones" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards. HBO's announcement that Benioff and Weiss will follow "Game of Thrones" with an HBO series called "Confederate," in which slavery remains legal in the modern-day South. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

Based on the response of HBO, the fight to shut down Confederate will not be an easy one as they have decided that we must wait and see before casting judgement.

But for Black people, there is no need to see ourselves as depicted as modern-day slaves, living in a country where we sometimes feel that slavery has never died.

Last night during Game of Thrones, Twitter was set ablaze with the hashtag #NoConfederate, in response to HBO’s announcement of their new show Confederate.

Organized by #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, #NoConfederate became the number two trending topic worldwide, as scores of users shared their concern and discontent for HBO’s attempt at an alternate history narrative; one where slavery never ended — what that would look like in 2017?

Although it is infuriating to the Black community it comes as no surprise as the show Confederate joins a history of Hollywood rehashing the trauma of slavery, continuing America’s obsession to profit off of Black pain.

This Sunday at 9pm ET, during @GameOfThrones, we ask you to stand with us. We want to send a message to @hbo using hashtag #NoConfederate. — April (@ReignOfApril) July 28, 2017

If last night is any indication of the future, the battle between HBO and viewing public will not be ending anytime soon. Hollywood has a long history of leveraging Black pain to create bankable, profitable movies and shows which continue to get greenlit despite pushback from the Black community.

In the last decade, we have seen the likes of Django Unchained, Lincoln, 12 Years a Slave, Free State of Jones, and many others make hundreds of millions of dollars, while taking home many prestigious awards. America’s obsession with the slave narrative continues to be a black eye on society's movement to a “post-racial America,” serving as a constant reminder of how little removed we are from the oppressive past.

Confederate unfortunately tells the slave narrative, but takes a step further, triggering the Black community to finally say that enough is enough.

Related: Ornette Coleman: A Jazz Visionary Ready for Prime Time

According to HBO, "CONFEDERATE chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution."

Why create a show discussing the advancement of slavery during a time when the country has such racial tensions?

There is an unhealthy relationship between white America and the desire to depict a reality where slavery never ended; a direct contradiction to the current existence of Black America today.

I would argue that the Emancipation Proclamation never truly ended slavery, as it fostered the creation of systems of oppression including mass incarceration, the inequality in education, and Jim Crow laws. Although Blacks make up only 13% of the US population, they make up 40% of the prison population, compared to whites who make up 64% of the US population and only 39% of the prison population.

We did it!!! We trended #1 nationwide & #2 worldwide for most of the hour. THIS is the power of social media, @HBO, & we say #NoConfederate — April (@ReignOfApril) July 31, 2017

Blacks were also not afforded the same rights and opportunities to learn to read or write, and taught in substandard conditions in comparison to our white counterparts. The creation of HBCU’s served as a necessity to educate the Black population on a college level, as we were not allowed to attend PWI’s following reconstruction. Brown vs. The Board of Education desegregated schools, but never created equity among schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods vs. predominantly white neighborhoods, only widening the education gap between races.

We have never been seen as equal, and the abolishment of slavery only led to the installation of Jim Crow laws and segregation. The myth of “separate but equal” has never truly come to fruition in this country - only small gains from generation to generation in effort to seek liberation from the oppressor.

With the death of Trayvon Martin, a movement for Black lives was birthed against police brutality and a justice system where the scales rarely lean towards the oppressed. The same people responsible for wanting to see the depiction of Black trauma caused by their race in turn remain silent as modern day slavery runs rampant with the use of state sanctioned violence; reminiscent to the lynching and murders of our ancestors.

3/ You're asking black folks to be okay with white people being entertained at the thought of the Confederacy existing now. — Charles Clymer️‍ (@cmclymer) July 31, 2017

This history of abuse has finally reached it’s peak, with the implication that anything good or productive could come from a show where slavery never ended.

All these factors prompted April Reign to create the hashtag #NoConfederate in conjunction with several other Twitter users to create a movement in effort to shut the show down.

“We are five Black women who will lift a unified voice against #Confederate and encourage our platforms to do the same,” Reign told me targeted campaign, specifically planned during Game of Thrones. “We would like HBO to cancel #Confederate and instead uplift more marginalized voices with a different series. If HBO is truly interested in another show about enslavement, Underground which used to be on WGN, would be a great addition to the network we would readily support.”

HBO responded to last night’s backlash in the following statement: “We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate,” the statement began. “We have faith that Nichelle, Dan, David, and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see.”

Based on the response of HBO, the fight to shut down Confederate will not be an easy one as they have decided that we must wait and see before casting judgement.

But for Black people, there is no need to see ourselves as depicted as modern-day slaves, living in a country where we sometimes feel that slavery has never died.

George M. Johnson is the Managing Editor of BroadwayBlack.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram