Spending the holiday away from home? Haven't decided what to bring and not a lot of time?

Don't worry, we've got you covered! We asked these three black chefs for quick easy recipes that you can fix and impress your in-laws, friends, or family members you will be visiting this holiday.

Courtesy of Chef Anthony Thomas

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup broccoli slaw

1/3 cup carrots, shredded

1/3 cup scallions, chopped

1 tsp. ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tsp. lite rice vinegar

½ Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

Dash of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

4 egg roll wrappers

Cooking spray

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking pan with cooking spray.

2. In a medium bowl, combine cabbage, broccoli slaw, carrots, pea pods and scallions.

3. Heat the butter in a large nonstick pan over medium-high. Add ginger, garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

4. Stir in cabbage mixture, 1½ tablespoons soy sauce, rice vinegar and red pepper flakes. Cook for about 5 minutes until soft-crisp. Chill in refrigerator for 15 minutes.

5. Place 1 egg roll wrapper at a time onto work surface with 1 corner pointing toward you (wrapper should look like a diamond). Dip your fingertips in water and wet the edges of the wrapper. Spoon ⅓ cup cabbage filling into center of wrapper. Fold lower corner of egg roll wrapper over filling. Fold in corners and roll up jelly roll fashion. Repeat procedure with remaining wrappers and veggie filling.

6. Lightly coat egg rolls with cooking spray and place, seam side down, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

7. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn over and bake 10 minutes more until golden brown on both sides.

8. Serve at once with your choice of dipping sauce.

9. When reheating, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place egg rolls on a baking sheet. Place in oven and heat until crisp.

Feeds 8

#ChefAntWow, Chef Anthony Thomas' first cookbook. Rodney Rice, Jr. / Courtesy of Chef Anthony Thomas

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Anthony Thomas, author of #ChefAntWow and CEO of Chef Anthony Events out of Washington, DC.

Courtesy of Chef Rosecleer-Marie

Blackened Shrimp Mango and Green Tomato Stack

Ingredients:

Olive Oil Shrimp Blackened Seasoning Mango Green Tomatoes Sweet Thai Chili Mixed Greens Lemon Juice Instructions 1. Peel and devein shrimp, season heavily with blackened seasoning, set aside. 2. Peel and chop mango into small dice, set aside. 3. Chop green tomato into small dice using only the flesh of the tomato, set aside. 4. Heat saute pan to medium/high heat with a tablespoon of Olive Oil 5. Saute seasoned shrimp until cooked through, about 5 mins. Once shrimp is cooked, remove from pan set aside 6. Toss a handful of mix greens with 1-2 tsp of Olive Oil and lemon juice to taste.To Serve Mix together the diced mango and green tomatoes, top with blackened shrimp, drizzle Sweet Thai Chili and garnish with tossed mixed greens. This could be served as a large salad or small appetizer portion.

Chef Rosecleer-Marie Joseph Williams

Culinarian by trade, artist by heart, Chef Rosecleer-Marie uses her creative eye when plating up dishes for clients or working on set as a Food Stylist. When not in the kitchen, Chef Rose is usually relaxing with a Netflix film while producing her next creative project!

Courtesy of Chef Rudy Straker

Sticky Asian Glazed Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

1 pound of Chicken Wings

2 Tablespoons of Kosher Salt

1 Tablespoon of Black Pepper

2 Tablespoons of Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon of Onion Powder

1/4 Cup of Hoisin Sauce

1/2 Cup of Sweet Soy Sauce

1 bunch of Scallions (thin Sliced)

1 Tablespoon of Toasted Sesame Seeds (optional)

Instructions

Season Chicken wings with the dry spices. In a small bowl, combine Hoisin and Sweet Soy Sauce and reserve. Grill Chicken Wings over a low flamed cast iron pan or grill for 5-6 minutes. Brush reserved Sweet Soy Glaze on wings. Turn wings, cooking on all sides and adding Soy Glaze with each turn. Continue to Grill for an additional five minutes or until wings are charred and golden brown. Sprinkle with Sesame Seeds and garnish with Scallions. Enjoy!

Feeds 4-6

Jenny Catlow

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Rudy Straker, Celebrity Chef and CEO Chef Rudy, LLC, his private chef company, where he serves some of NYC's most elite. He is also CEO of OMG-Lato! Gelato & Ices, available at Madison Square Garden and restaurants throughout NYC.

Follow NBCBLK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram