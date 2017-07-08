Rap trio Migos was removed from a Delta flight on Friday, just hours before a concert, and their manager is reportedly accusing the airline of racial profiling.

Migos were on a flight from Atlanta to Des Moines, Iowa, but the plane returned to the gate before it departed to drop off the trio. Their manager told TMZ, which first reported the news, that the three members of the group were in first class, and Takeoff's bag was on the ground and not in the overhead storage as required.

Migos at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Delta said in a statement to Variety that the group was removed for a failure to follow crew member instructions and properly stow away their items in the overhead bins. Their manager, however, told TMZ that Takeoff failed to follow instructions and place his bag in the bin because he was asleep.

"Delta flight 1532 from Atlanta to Des Moines returned to the gate, prior to departure, to deplane several customers seated in the First Class cabin who repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seatbelts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins," Delta said in its statement.

Delta added that Migos was rebooked for an alternate flight to Des Moines. The group uploaded a video to Instagram after the issue was resolved:

A video of the incident itself obtained by TMZ shows a flight attendant and the rappers discussing the situation, with threats of a lawsuit leveled at Delta. Takeoff was reportedly the only one kicked off the flight, but Quavo and Offset, as well as their manager, also left in solidarity.

A rep for Migos confirmed the events of the TMZ report to Variety. The outlet also reports that Migos' manager is accusing Delta of racial profiling in kicking the group off the plane.