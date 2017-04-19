Is Serena Williams pregnant?

The tennis superstar posted a picture on Snapchat on Wednesday morning sporting a yellow bathing suit, with the caption "20 weeks." The avid Snapchat user later took down the image.

Serena Williams posted a baby bump photo to Snapchat. Serena Williams / Snapchat

Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, being ranked world No. 1 in singles on seven occasions, from 2002 to 2017, by the Women's Tennis Association. She holds 39 major titles, the most amongst active players. Her most recent title, winning the Australian Open for an Open Era record seventh time, came on January 28, 2017.

If Williams has indeed been pregnant for 20 weeks, that would mean she won her most recent title at the Australian Open this January while she was pregnant.

Serena is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple announced their engagement on December 29, 2016. The 35-year-old tennis star posted the engagement on Reddit with a sweet poem and cartoon.

The Twitter world — and probably all of her competitors — rejoiced at the idea of Serena stepping back from the court to bring a new life into the world.

Serena Williams' baby and Beyoncé's twins might be the Harry, Hermione and Ron we need to vanquish Tangerine Voldemort. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 19, 2017

Ultimate Shade:



Serena Williams announced her pregnancy on Maria Sharapova's 30th bday.



Make that 18 wins in a row — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won the Australian open pregnant.



Idgaf who you think the greatest athlete ever is. They didn't win a major title pregnant. — Gyal Dem Schewazzle (@DavidEatsViagra) April 19, 2017

I'm living in a world where Beyoncé and Serena Williams are both pregnant at the same time ️ — aleah (@forever_aleah) April 19, 2017

We are excited to hear more from Serena and Alexis!

