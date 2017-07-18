Retail giant Walmart has apologized after their website listed an item from a third-party seller using the n-word in the product description.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace,” said Walmart spokeswoman Danit Marquardt on Monday.

Walmart removed the racial slur in the description and posted a disclaimer online that stated, “While we aim to provide accurate product information, it is provided by manufacturers, suppliers and others, and has not been verified by us.”

The item, a wig cap for hair extensions, was later removed from the site and listed as unavailable.

Shocked Twitter users demanded an explanation from the family-owned business.

Sports journalist Kwani Lunis Tweeted, “Hey @Walmart what are you doing,” with a screenshot of the product in question.

New York Times columnist Charles Blow questioned how something like this could happen for the hypermarket.

Best-selling author Roxane Gay condemned the retail chain, tweeting that dropping the N-bomb on their site was “so far past unacceptable.”

Comedian Travon Free pointed out that Amazon was selling the very same product on their website without the slur.

Chizo Onuh, owner of the brand listed, called Jagazi Natural, says that a third party used her brand name without her permission and posted it on Walmart's site.

“I am still at a lost (sic) as to why any person [would] think that is ok. It pains my heart that this has affected so many people. I also feel very sorry for myself,” Onuh told NBC News in an email on Monday night.

The entrepreneur posted a disclaimer on her company website.

“We woke up this morning to the news that someone has used our name JAGAZI to list an item. Please beware that we are reporting this to as many people as we can and trying to get all the listings pulled down. The real JAGAZI is a 100% black company for black people. People have often used our brand name to try and sell their fake products. Please be aware,” the statement reads.

Walmart states that the product's description is a clear violation of their policy and says they are “investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”