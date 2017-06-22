Four years ago, Otto Warmbier stood in front his graduating class at Ohio's Wyoming High School as the salutatorian, smiling and chipper even as he lamented leaving the tight-knit community where he grew up.

"Many of us will move far away and not come back for a long time. ... Tomorrow morning we will all belong to another class, another job or another city. No matter where we go or what we do though, we will always have this group here," the then-18-year-old said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Otto Warmbier's High School Graduation Speech From 2013 4:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/972703299843" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The speech was imbued with a fresh-faced optimism, one that friends would later say was authentically Warmbier, who would go on to attend the University of Virginia and double major in commerce and economics.

On Thursday morning, the community honored Warmbier's return to Wyoming High School — but to say a final farewell and then bury the young man whose five-day trip to North Korea resulted in a 17-month imprisonment and ended in heartbreak.

"When you hear his speech as salutatorian and you hear him speak about where we're going, and where we're going to be and what we're going to do, it is somewhat foretelling," Lauren Wadds, whose children graduated from Wyoming High School, told NBC affiliate WLWT ahead of the funeral. "It brings me peace. That's what brings me peace about Otto."

Mourners gather outside the funeral for Otto Warmbier in Wyoming, Ohio, on June 22. Paul Vernon / AFP - Getty Images

So many mourners turned up at the high school's arts center, with a capacity for 2,500, that the overflow had to be turned away, according to the station. Among those slated to speak included his brother, Austin, his sister, Greta, and friends.

After the ceremony, bagpipes blared as friends wearing blue ribbons carried Warmbier's casket out of the school and into a hearse, headed for the cemetery. Many left the school in tears.

Warmbier had been remembered as a standout at Wyoming High School, where friends and staff said he had a disarming charisma and was comfortable around different groups of students.

He was the captain of the soccer team. Crowned homecoming king and prom king. He would extol the virtues of rapper Biggie Smalls. And he could quote the TV show "The Office." During his graduation speech, he fondly recited one character's line: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

Warmbier's death Monday after his surprise return last week from North Korea remains veiled in mystery.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Otto Warmbier will be laid to rest as family refuses autopsy 2:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/973525059989" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

By all accounts, he was healthy when he first visited the isolated nation in December 2015 as part of a Chinese-based travel tour — a stopover before he was set to begin his study-abroad trip in Hong Kong through UVA's McIntire School of Commerce.

Related: Will Otto Warmbier's Death Force Trump to Act on North Korea?

North Korean officials accused him of trying to steal a propaganda banner from his Pyongyang hotel. As he prepared to depart from the airport, officers detained him. He was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor for "hostile acts" against the country.

"I made the worst mistake of my life!" an emotional and tearful Warmbier blurted out during his one-hour trial — although it was not apparent whether his confession was coerced.

Otto Warmbier reacts at a news conference in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. KCNA via Reuters

In the nerve-wracking months that followed, Warmbier's parents said there was no word from their oldest child. They didn't know he was suffering from brain damage, which the North Koreans said came after Warmbier contracted botulism and then took a sleeping pill, putting him in a coma.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they worked frantically with the Obama administration and other Washington lawmakers to get their son home. It wasn't until the North Koreans allowed Joseph Yun, the State Department's top official on North Korea, to fly to Pyongyang last week with a medical team and pick up the ailing Warmbier.

The North Koreans later said they released him — one of at least three known Americans detained there in recent years — on "humanitarian grounds." American doctors said they found no evidence of active botulism.

Related: Otto Warmbier’s Family Objects to Autopsy

"I'm proud of Otto and the courage he showed by going to North Korea and having that adventurous side to him," Fred Warmbier told reporters two days after his son's return to U.S. soil. "And so, the fact that he was taken and treated this way is horrible, and it's tough to process. But we're tremendously proud of him."

"He was truly one of the nicest, most compassionate people I've known," his high school soccer coach, Steve Thomas, told NBC News.

At UVA, Warmbier joined the Theta Chi fraternity. His college girlfriend, Alex Vagonis, said at a vigil held after his death that he "made life all the more beautiful."

Mourners stand outside tbefore a funeral service for Otto Warmbier in Wyoming, Ohio, on June 22. John Sommers II / Reuters

"And it was not just my life he made more colorful, but everyone else's," she told the crowd.

Warmbier would have graduated this past May from UVA.

Instead, hundreds of people began filing into Wyoming High School on Thursday to pay tribute to him, including Yun, who helped to free him, and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman. Three miles of the suburban Cincinnati town have been lined with white and blue ribbons on the trees and gates.

"It's heartbreaking to see the family," local police officer Stephen Cordes, who is part of the security detail for the funeral procession, told WLWT. "But it will be uplifting to see the number of people turning out."