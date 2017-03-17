Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that military action against North Korea was "on the table" if the country continues to develop its weapons program.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, on Friday. Lee Jin-man / Pool via Reuters

"If they elevate the threat of their threat weapons program to a level that we believe requires action then that option is on the table," he told a press conference in South Korea on Friday.

His comments came a day after he said that two decades of bipartisan diplomatic efforts toward Kim Jong Un's regime had failed.

Since the beginning of last year, the secretive nation has conducted two nuclear tests and numerous missile launches. North Korea also says it's working on a nuclear-tipped missile that can reach the United States.