Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
Photo
News
photo

Protesters Hang ‘RESIST’ Banner From Crane Near White House

by Associated Press

Image: Greenpeace protesters unfold a banner reading "Resist" from atop a construction crane behind the White House on Jan. 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Greenpeace protesters unfold a banner reading "Resist" from atop a construction crane behind the White House on Jan. 25, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
advertisement

Protesters have unfurled a giant orange and yellow banner that says "RESIST" from a 270-foot crane at a construction site just blocks from the White House.

Police say the group of seven protesters climbed the crane at a downtown Washington construction site Wednesday morning. After a few hours, a few of the protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group is calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda. He says it's a continuation of protests that began with Trump's inauguration.

Image: A police car blocks the street near the construction site of the former Washington Post building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017.
A police car blocks the street near the construction site of the former Washington Post building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017. Alex Brandon / AP
Image: Greenpeace activists hold an anti-Trump protest as they display a banner reading 'Resist' from a construction crane near the White House in downtown Washington
Greenpeace activists hold an anti-Trump protest as they display a banner reading 'Resist' from a construction crane near the White House in downtown Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters
Greenpeace protesters' sky-high message for Trump 0:40
Associated Press
Topics Photo, Photo, White House
First Published
Next Story Mary Tyler Moore, The Television Legend Who Turned The World On With Her Smile
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement