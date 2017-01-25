Protesters have unfurled a giant orange and yellow banner that says "RESIST" from a 270-foot crane at a construction site just blocks from the White House.

Police say the group of seven protesters climbed the crane at a downtown Washington construction site Wednesday morning. After a few hours, a few of the protesters dangling from the horizontal arm of the crane opened the 70-foot by 35-foot banner.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group is calling for resistance to President Donald Trump and his agenda. He says it's a continuation of protests that began with Trump's inauguration.

A police car blocks the street near the construction site of the former Washington Post building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017. Alex Brandon / AP

Greenpeace activists hold an anti-Trump protest as they display a banner reading 'Resist' from a construction crane near the White House in downtown Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters