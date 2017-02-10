The decision to toss out a legendary member of the New York Knicks during a nationally televised game — then haul him away in handcuffs — has come at a cost to Madison Square Garden's security chief.

MSG owner James Dolan axed his senior vice president for security, Frank Benedetto, on Friday — two days after the arrest of former Knicks forward Charles Oakley, sources told NBC New York.

Benedetto, who began in the role in August after working in the Secret Service for nearly 30 years, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the Knicks-Clippers game on Wednesday. Frank Franklin II / AP

The fracas surrounding Oakley, 53, lit up social media, with current and former NBA players bashing his ejection as "sad" and disrespectful to a fan favorite nicknamed the "Chairman of the Boards."

Oakley was involved in an altercation in the stands at Wednesday night's game when security tried to boot him. The situation escalated, and he was forced to the ground and handcuffed — creating a temporary stop in the Knicks' home game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks said in a statement that Oakley "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner. ... He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon."

The NYPD charged him with three counts of assault and gave him a desk appearance.

Oakley was seated several rows behind Dolan and was reportedly insulting him during the game — the former player has been a vocal critic of the billionaire businessman's leadership.

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Oakley denied even knowing Dolan was there and said he was the target of harassment minutes after sitting down.

"I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave," Oakley told the newspaper. "And I said I'm not leaving."

Video shows a combative Oakley pushing back security as they tried to escort him out.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, and became an integral part of the team spearheaded by Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. He said he has been routinely harassed by security whenever he attends basketball games at the Garden.