Golf superstar Tiger Woods had painkillers, sleep drugs and an ingredient active in marijuana in his body when Florida police arrested him in May, a newly released toxicology report shows.

The report says the five different drugs that were traced in his system were: Hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication; Hydromorphone, another type of painkiller; Alprazolam, an anxiety drug also under the brand name Xanax; Zolpidem, a sleep drug also under the brand name Ambien; and Delta-9 carboxy THC, which is found in marijuana.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office did not say whether Woods had prescriptions for all of the medications or medicinal marijuana, which is legal in Florida.

Earlier this month, Woods agreed to enter a diversion program that would see his driving under the influence charge dropped later this year.

Prosecutors say the four-time Masters champion will also plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving when he returns to court in October.

Woods said in a statement Monday that he had been trying to treat his back pain — which forced him out of competition in the summer of 2015 — as well as insomnia on his own.

"I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance," he said. "I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress."

He added that he recently spoke to his doctor about his lower back after getting another surgery in April, and that it is on its way to healing. Since his arrest on Memorial Day near his home in Jupiter, Woods has not detailed his plans for his future in golf.

But he has slowly returned to social media. He tweeted a picture of himself free diving for lobster earlier this month, responded in another tweet that he has not gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend, personal stylist Kristin Smith, and on Monday night, shared a photo of himself with 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.