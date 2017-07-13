President Donald Trump won’t be attending the superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor because he feels he could “ruin” the occasion, UFC President Dana White said.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto Wednesday, White said Trump told him he was "100 percent" interested in attending the fight but likely wouldn’t make it.

“They called me yesterday and I don’t think they’re going to come,” White said.

When asked why, White responded: "He feels like he’ll ruin events. Like he’ll ruin the event if he shows up.”

White added, "Secret service is going to have to go through the place. They’ll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic."

Trump has a long history with the boxing.

His hotels have staged numerous fights, including many starring Mike Tyson, in the 1980s.

Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer has even credited Trump with boosting his career by repeatedly booking him for announcer duties when he was starting out in Atlantic City, N.J.

The fight between Mayweather and Irishman McGregor will take place in Las Vegas on August 26 and is likely to be one of the highest grossing of all time.

Trump and wife Melania also attended Mayweather’s clash with Manny Pacquiao in May, 2015.