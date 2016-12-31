Sections
News
U.S. news
World
Investigations
Crime & Courts
Asian America
Latino
NBCBLK
What Went On in Those Not-So-Secret Russian Compounds?
U.S. news
JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters
Trump: 'Hacking Is a Very Hard Thing to Prove'
Politics News
Julie Dominguez / via KXAS
3 Dead After Two Small Planes Collide in Mid-Air in Texas
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Judge Halts Federal Transgender Protections
U.S. news
Photo
Silent March Through Chicago Memorializes 760 Killed
U.S. news
Chirp! First of Two Baby Bald Eagles Hatches
U.S. news
What Are Eaglets' Chances of Survival?
U.S. news
Russian Hacking Malware Found at Vermont Utility
U.S. news
Video
NYPD Secures Times Square Ahead of NYE Ball Drop
U.S. news
Video
Watch New York City Ring In 2017
U.S. news
Video
Video
Trump: 'No Computer is Safe'
U.S. news
Video
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 31st)
U.S. news
Video
Malware Linked to Russian Hackers Found at Vermont Utility
U.S. news
Video
Kids' Thoughts on 2016 and the New Year to Come
U.S. news
Video
Inspiring America: Checking In On Real Life Super Hero Kid ‘Iron Max’
U.S. news
Video
Global Security Intensifies for New Year Celebrations
World
Video
Powerful Nor'easter Knocks out Power to Tens of Thousands
Weather
Video
Is Now a Good Time to Get a Gym Membership?
Consumer
'Hero' Saves Driver, 73, Seconds Before Train Hits Car
NBC Miami
Two Dead in Shooting Outside Meek Mill Concert
NBC Connecticut
Video
Fans Carry Lightsabers and March in Tribute to Carrie Fisher
U.S. news
Video
Video
Family Rebuilds Menorah After Vandals Strike
U.S. news
Video
Court Reinstates Kennedy Cousin Skakel's Murder Conviction
U.S. news
Video
Car Crashes Through Roof of North Carolina Home
U.S. news
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher to Have Joint Funeral
Movies
Video
In Memoriam 2016: Remembering the Famous Figures the World Lost
U.S. news
Trump Adviser Conway's Husband on 'Short List' for Solicitor General: Sources
Politics News
Coast Guard Suspending Search for Plane Carrying 6
U.S. news
Judge Blocks N.C. Law Taking Power From Incoming Gov.
U.S. news
Soprano Won't Sing For Trump, Quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir
U.S. news
Tony Dejak / AP
Plane Carrying Fans Home From NBA Game Vanishes
U.S. news
Video
See Why This Mike Pence Lookalike Has Lost His Pants
U.S. news
Trump: Putin 'Smart' for Not Retaliating Over U.S. Sanctions
U.S. news
Hatch Watch: We Have a Crack! See Baby Bald Eagles Emerge
U.S. news
No, California Did Not Legalize Child Prostitution
U.S. news
Video
Russian UN Ambassador: 'Scandalous' For U.S. 'To Go After Our Kids'
U.S. news
Video
Video
Here Were Some of the High Points of 2016
2016: Year in Review
Video
Cosby Wants Trial Moved, Citing 'Monster' Headlines
Bill Cosby Scandal
Eight Good Things That Happened in 2016 (Yes, Really)
2016: Year in Review
Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings
2016: Year in Review
Run-DMC Sues Wal-Mart, Amazon for $50 Million
Music
Clearing Up 5 Obamacare Myths and Misunderstandings
Putin Rules Out Tit-for-Tat Expulsion of U.S. Diplomats
World
Video
Family Consider Joint Funeral for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Celebrity
Video
Why You May Get Drunker Than You Think on New Year's Eve
Health news
Video
RFK's Grandson Arrested After Bar Brawl in Aspen
U.S. news
MIKE SEGAR / Reuters
Heisman Winner's Death Ruled Suicide; CTE Tests Refused
Sports
Video
Record Number of Cops to Patrol NYC on New Year's Eve
U.S. news
Video
Let it Snow! Nor'easter Hammers New England
Weather
Video
Cities Around World Beef Up Security for New Year's Eve
World
Nor'easter Buries New England Under Snow
NBC Boston
