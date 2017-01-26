Sections
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
'Sanctuary Cities' Vow to Resist Trump Despite Funding Threat
U.S. news
Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images
Ethics Lawyers to Sue Trump Over Business Interests
U.S. news
Scott Olson / Getty Images
Opponents to Trump: 'See You in Court'
Supreme Court
Video
Mexico's President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Mexico
Councilman Takes Oath With Capt. America Shield
NBC Bay Area
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at Anti-Trump Protest: Cops
NBC New York
Half of Suburban Chicago Police Force Ousted in Probe
NBC Chicago
Mother of Victim Among 6 Shot at Chicago Memorial Service
NBC Chicago
Video
Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash
U.S. news
Video
Huge Construction Blaze Lights Up Sky in Lynwood, Washington
U.S. news
Video
Video
Mexico’s President to Trump: We Do Not Believe in Walls
Latino
Video
Protesters Rally Against Trump's Immigration Executive Orders
U.S. news
Video
Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash
U.S. news
Video
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 25th)
U.S. news
Video
Student Loan Giant 'Navient' Facing Lawsuits Over Lending and Repayment Practices
Consumer
Remains of Missing Soldier Found, Fellow Soldiers Charged with Murder
Crime & Courts
Trump Immigration Orders Are 'Harmful,' Pediatricians Say
Health news
Charge Dropped Against Mom Who Fled With Kids 31 Years Ago
U.S. news
New Trump Policy Will Cause More Abortions, Workers Say
Women's Health
Residents Say New Flint Lead Data a 'False Sense of Security'
Flint Water Crisis
Police Handout
Idaho Man Admits to Hate Crime in Killing of Gay Man
OUT News
Gymnastics Doctor Loses License Over Sex Abuse Claims
U.S. news
Trump Signs Executive Orders Targeting Illegal Immigration
U.S. news
Video
Boston Leaders Criticize Trump Order on Sanctuary Cities
U.S. news
Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder Butch Trucks Dead at 69
Music
Electrical Contractor Suing Trump Hotel for Unpaid $2 Million Bill
U.S. news
TV Legend Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80
Celebrity
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine
U.S. news
Trump Calls for 'Major' Probe Into Unsubstantiated 'Illegals' Vote Fraud Claim
Politics News
In Silicon Valley, Uncertainty and Scrutiny for President Trump
Tech News
John Locher / AP
Secret Service Agent Under Fire for Trump Posts
U.S. news
Video
British PM 'Not Afraid to Speak Frankly' to President Trump
Europe
Draft Order Eyes Return to Overseas CIA Prisons
U.S. news
Trump to Reveal SCOTUS Pick Next Week
U.S. news
Dow (Finally) Hits Historic 20,000 High
Markets
TODAY
Norovirus Misery Spreads: How to Protect Yourself
TODAY.com
Karen Bleier / AFP - Getty Images
Video
Video
Trump's Supreme Court Nomination: Meet the Contenders
U.S. news
Video
Massive Sinkhole Gobbles Yards, Leaves Pick-Up Dangling
NBC10 Philadelphia
Video
Norovirus Causes Widespread Misery Across U.S.
U.S. news
Snake-Catching India Tribe Hunts Pythons in Everglades
NBC Miami
Hunt for Missing Laura, 28, Finds Car in High Desert
NBC Los Angeles
Trump to Chicago: 'Fix' Violent Crime or I'll 'Send in the Feds'
White House
Cold Blooded: Website Sends Dippin' Dots to WH Press Secretary
U.S. news
Trump Expected to Sign Border Wall Funding Order: Official
Immigration Border Crisis
Ex-Badlands NP Worker Hijacks Account to Tweet Climate Data
U.S. news
Live Cop Show Delivers News of Man's Death to Family
U.S. news
Video
Nicole Kidman 'Incredibly Honored' by Oscar Nomination
Oscars
Video
Minnesota Gov. Announces He has Prostate Cancer
U.S. news
Water Lead-Level Falls Below Federal Limit in Flint
Flint Water Crisis
Video
Watch Train Slam into FedEX Tractor-Trailer
U.S. news
