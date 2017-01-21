Sections
News
U.S. news
World
Investigations
Crime & Courts
Asian America
Latino
NBCBLK
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
'We Are America': Women's March Spotlights Fiery Rhetoric
Presidential Inauguration
Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
Women's March Draws Supporters from Nation's Heartland
Presidential Inauguration
Pool / Getty Images
'Despicable': Ex-CIA Boss, Others Slam Trump Speech at Memorial
U.S. news
Video
White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
U.S. news
Cities Around the World Flooded by 'Sister Marches'
Presidential Inauguration
Brash, Humorous Signs Raised High at Women's March
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Senators Join Stage at Women's March for Message of Solidarity
Congress
Video
Gloria Steinem at Women's March: 'Don't Try to Divide Us'
U.S. news
Photo
Women's Suffrage: Marching 100 Years Ago
Photo
Video
White House Blasts Media Over Inauguration Coverage
U.S. news
Video
Video
Highlights from the Women's March on Washington
U.S. news
Video
Aerial Views Show Massive Crowds at Women's Rallies
U.S. news
Video
NBC Special Report: Women's Rallies Send Messages to Trump
U.S. news
Video
Women Around the Globe March for Recognition and Equality
U.S. news
Video
Alicia Keys: ‘No Hate, No Bigotry, No Muslim Registry’
U.S. news
More U.S. news
U.S. Law Enforcement / AP
Why El Chapo's Extradition Surprised U.S. Officials
U.S. news
More Than 200 Arrested in D.C. Inauguration Protests
Presidential Inauguration
Analysis: Trump Promises a Presidency Like No Other
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Protester Punches White Nationalist Richard Spencer on Camera
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Meet the Women Responsible for Pink Cat Protest Hats
U.S. news
Inauguration Done, President Trump Celebrates at Balls
Presidential Inauguration
Andres Kudacki / for NBC News
Gallery
Photos
Gallery
Pride and Fury: Supporters and Protesters at Trump Inauguration
U.S. news
Video
Watch President Trump and First Lady's First Dance
U.S. news
Driver of Limo Torched During Inauguration Protests Recalls Ordeal
Presidential Inauguration
Gallery
As Trump Takes Oath, Protesters Pledge to Keep Fighting
Presidential Inauguration
Gallery
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 13 - 20
Week in Pictures
Gallery
'El Chapo' Appears in Court For 'American Justice'
U.S. news
This Is What It Takes to Protect the President
U.S. news
Video
Watch Live: Extended Nightly News Broadcast for January 20
U.S. news
Obama Appointees Still Running Things In Some Offices
U.S. news
Rob Carr / AFP - Getty Images
Could Trump Shut Down a Russia Hack Probe?
U.S. news
Gallery
President Trump: Scenes from the Inauguration
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Dear Mr. President: Letters from Inauguration Day
U.S. news
Obama Speaks Before Last Flight From Joint Base Andrews
President Obama: The Legacy
Video
Some Squirm as Trump Indirectly Blames Past Presidents Sitting Nearby
Presidential Inauguration
Rare Virus Hits Pet Rat Breeders, CDC Says
Health news
Evan Vucci / AP
#ThanksObama: Social Media Shows Ex-POTUS Love
Presidential Inauguration
Anti-Trump Protesters Blockade Uber HQ in San Francisco
Tech News
Video
Watch Donald Trump Take Oath of Office for President
Presidential Inauguration
Video
'The Beast' Leads Presidential Motorcade to the Capitol
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Inauguration Protesters Surrounded By Police in D.C.
Presidential Inauguration
Video
Barack and Michelle Obama Detail Next Steps
President Obama: The Legacy
Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Faces Life Sentence in U.S. Prison
U.S. news
Gallery
Presidential Flashback: Scenes From Inaugurations Past
Presidential Inauguration
How President Obama Spent His Last Day in Office
President Obama: The Legacy
Landaos/Variety/REX/Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Actors, Mayors Rally at Inauguration Eve Anti-Trump Demonstration
Presidential Inauguration
Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Arrives in U.S. to Face Charges
U.S. news
Video
'El Chapo' in Chains as He's Extradited to the U.S.
Mexico
Thief Who Walked Off With $1.6M in Gold Nabbed: Sources
NBC New York
Uber to Pay $20M Settlement in Lawsuit Over Duping Drivers
NBC Bay Area
