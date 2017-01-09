Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News

U.S. news

Top U.S. news Videos

Video
Flag-draped Casket of Fallen Orlando Officer Being Loaded into Van Flag-draped Casket of Fallen Orlando Officer Being Loaded into Van Flag-draped Casket of Fallen Orlando Officer Being Loaded into Van

Flag-draped Casket of Fallen Orlando Officer Being Loaded into Van

Crime & Courts
Hillary Clinton Greeted with Standing Ovations at Broadway Show
Video

Hillary Clinton Greeted with Standing Ovations at Broadway Show

U.S. news
New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show
Video

New Technology Is Center Stage At Detroit Auto Show

Autos
Flash Floods Swamp Towns, Block Roads in West
Video

Flash Floods Swamp Towns, Block Roads in West

Weather
Golden Globe Winner Viola Davis Says U.S. Has 'Fallen Short' by Electing Trump
Video

Golden Globe Winner Viola Davis Says U.S. Has 'Fallen Short' by Electing Trump

Movies
Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Video

Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire at Fort Lauderdale Airport

U.S. news

More U.S. news

LUCY NICHOLSON / Reuters, file
Americans Like Obamacare. They Just Don't Know It Americans Like Obamacare. They Just Don't Know It Americans Like Obamacare. They Just Don't Know It

Americans Like Obamacare. They Just Don't Know It

Health Care
Meryl Streep Takes on Donald Trump at Golden Globes

Trump Blasts 'Over-Rated' Streep After Golden Globes Speech

Awards
Game Changer? Electric Vehicle Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year

No Excuse Not to Drive Electric as Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year

Autos
Fiat to Invest $1 Billion in Michigan, Ohio Plants; Create 2,000 Jobs

Fiat to Invest $1B in U.S. Plants, Create 2,000 Jobs

Autos
The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures
Gallery

The Obama Era: The Last Eight Years in Pictures

Barack Obama
advertisement
advertisement
Video
Florida Airport Shooting: New Video Emerges as Suspect Heads to Court Florida Airport Shooting: New Video Emerges as Suspect Heads to Court Florida Airport Shooting: New Video Emerges as Suspect Heads to Court

Florida Airport Shooting: Suspect Heads to Court

U.S. news
Flash Floods Swamp Towns, Block Roads in West
Video

Flash Floods Swamp Towns, Block Roads in West

Weather
Golden Globe Winner Viola Davis Says U.S. Has 'Fallen Short' by Electing Trump
Video

Golden Globe Winner Viola Davis Says U.S. Has 'Fallen Short' by Electing Trump

Movies
Celebrities Salute President Obama in Farewell Video
Video

Celebrities Salute President Obama in Farewell Video

Barack Obama
Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address

Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address

Barack Obama
Millions in California, Nevada Prepare for Massive Floods
Video

Millions in California, Nevada Brace for Massive Floods

U.S. news
Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address

Lester Holt to Interview President Obama Ahead of Final Address

Barack Obama
Gun Used by Airport Shooting Suspect Was Once Taken Away From Him — Then Returned

Gun Used by Airport Suspect Was Once Taken Away From Him — Then Returned

U.S. news
It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Terry Slaugenhoupt Vanished After Date

It's Been 26 Years Since Pittsburgh Woman Vanished After Date

Crime & Courts
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Shocking New Video Shows Moment Rampage Began

Shocking New Video Shows Moment Airport Shooting Began

U.S. news
Man Hid in Closet During Airport Mass Shooting

Man Hid in Closet During Airport Mass Shooting

NBC Miami
'We Have to Do More': Defense Secretary Carter on PTSD in Wake of Airport Shooting 'We Have to Do More': Defense Secretary Carter on PTSD in Wake of Airport Shooting 'We Have to Do More': Defense Secretary Carter on PTSD in Wake of Airport Shooting

'We Have to Do More': Secretary Carter on PTSD in Wake of Airport Shooting

EXCLUSIVE
300 U.S. Marines To Return to Afghanistan's Helmand Province

300 U.S. Marines Will Return to Afghanistan's Opium Region

World
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Three Victims Were Headed to Vacations

Killed on Vacation: Airport Victims Were Headed to Cruises

U.S. news
Airport Shooting Suspect Esteban Santiago Sought Help for Mental Problems: Brother

Brother: Why Wasn't Airport Shooting Suspect Treated?

U.S. news
Mom Helps Man Kill, Dismember Her Daughter: Police

Cops: Mom Helped Man Kill, Dismember Her Daughter

NBC10 Philadelphia
advertisement
advertisement
Getty Images
Woman Scratches Lotto Card With Nickel, Wins $1 Million Woman Scratches Lotto Card With Nickel, Wins $1 Million Woman Scratches Lotto Card With Nickel, Wins $1 Million

Woman Scratches Lotto Card With Nickel, Wins $1 Million

NBC Chicago
Science Fiction and Reality Converge at the Detroit Auto Show

Science Fiction and Reality Converge at the Detroit Auto Show

Business News
Truck Slams Into Group of Police Officers at Protest
Video

Truck Slams Into Group of Police Officers at Protest

World
Suspected Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Charged, Faces Possible Death Penalty

Airport Shooting Suspect Charged, Faces Possible Death Penalty

U.S. news
Monster Winter Storm Cripples South, Kills Four Across U.S.

Monster Storm Cripples South, Kills Four Across U.S.

Weather
FBI Explains Why Airport Shooting Suspect Wasn't on No Fly List
Video

FBI Explains Why Airport Shooting Suspect Wasn't on No Fly List

U.S. news
Monster Winter Storm Cripples South, Kills Four Across U.S.

Monster Storm Cripples South, Kills Four Across U.S.

Weather
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Esteban Santiago Said He Heard Voices: Officials

Airport Shooting Suspect Complained of Hearing Voices: Officials

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Five Killed at Airport Shooting, Gunman ID'd as Esteban Santiago

Gunman Kills 5, Injures 6 at Fort Lauderdale Airport

U.S. news
Dan Coats Announced as Trump's Pick for Director of National Intelligence

Trump Picks Dan Coats to Head National Intelligence

U.S. news
Thousands Line Up in Chicago for Tickets to Obama Farewell Address

Thousands Line Up for Tickets to Obama Farewell Speech

NBC Chicago
Judge Refuses to Release 4 Accused of Beating Shown on Facebook Live Judge Refuses to Release 4 Accused of Beating Shown on Facebook Live Judge Refuses to Release 4 Accused of Beating Shown on Facebook Live

Judge Refuses to Release 4 Accused of Beating Teen

U.S. news
The Week in Pictures: Dec. 30 - Jan. 6
Gallery

The Week in Pictures: A New Year's Kiss and More

Week in Pictures
Airport Shooting Survivor: I Was Shielded By Stranger
Video

Airport Shooting Survivor: I Was Shielded By Stranger

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: What Are TSA Rules About Guns in Baggage?

Airport Carnage: What Are Rules About Guns in Baggage?

U.S. news
Fort Lauderdale Airport Reopens After Deadly Shooting, Chaos

20,000 Bags Mixed Up After Deadly Airport Shooting

U.S. news
advertisement
advertisement