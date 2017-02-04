Sections
Courtesy of Shelia Fedrick
Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims
Immigration Went from Being Hotly Debated to Accepted in This Town
Immigration Went from Being Hotly Debated to Accepted in This Town
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban
Appeals Court Knocks Back Bid to Swiftly Reinstate President Trump's Travel Ban
Lawmakers Reject Trump's Comparison of Russia and U.S.
Mother's Determined Six-Year Search for Son Last Seen Super Bowl Sunday
Human Trafficking Increased Last Year: Report
$1.1 Million Bet on Falcons to Win the Super Bowl
How Events Like the Super Bowl Fuel U.S. Sex Trafficking
Is Trump's Travel Order Legal? How Challengers Are Opposing It
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)
Marchers Around the World Gather to Protest Trump Again
Judge Blocks Trump’s Travel Ban Implying It's Not 'Rationally Based'
Mitt Romney: No Second Thoughts on Criticizing Trump
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Immigration Order
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)
Budweiser
In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve
New Yorkers Scrub Swastikas Off Subway Train
Catch Up With the Country's First Beer Historian
Trump's Orders Embrace Time-Honored Power Move
U.S. news
Person in Custody in Death of Jogger Karina Vetrano: Sources
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images
Orca That Killed Trainer Died From Bacterial Pneumonia
Iranian Family Thrilled Baby Allowed to U.S. for Surgery
Iranian Family Thrilled Baby Allowed to U.S. for Surgery
'Let Them in!' Protesters Greet Foreign Travelers at Airports
Who Can Come to the U.S. Now That the Ban Is Halted?
Scientists Opposed To Trump's Policies Are Taking Action
Who Is the 'So-Called' Judge Trump Rips Over Ruling?
Scientists Opposed To Trump's Policies Are Taking Action
Who Is the 'So-Called' Judge Trump Rips Over Ruling?
Why Betsy DeVos is Riling up Education Advocates
Boyfriend of Missing College Student Arrested, Unidentified Remains Found
Homeland Security Halts Acting on Trump's Travel Ban
Dems Outside D.C. Emerge as Vanguards Against Trump
Hillsdale College
How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week
Why Dogs Are Better Than Machines at Guarding Borders
Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide
Beware: New Email Tax Return Scam Targets Employees
Iranian Baby Needing Surgery Granted Docs to Come to U.S.
U.S. news
Terray Sylvester / Reuters
U.S. Army Corps Orders Close of Pipeline Protest Camp
10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath
10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath
U.S. news
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
Michigan State Defends Handling of Gymnastics Doctor Sex-Abuse Scandal
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott
Video
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott
Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds
Trump Signs Orders Watering Down Financial Regulations
Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post/Getty Images
U.S. Hits Iran With Sanctions for Missile Test, Terror Sponsorship
Tens of Thousands of Visas Revoked by Immigration Ban
Howard Stern Opens Up About Concerns for President Trump
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions Too Strict
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred
