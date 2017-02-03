Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News

U.S. news

Top U.S. news Videos

Video
10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath 10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath 10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath 10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath

10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath

U.S. news
WA State Attorney General: 'The President's Executive Order Does Not Apply'
Video

WA State Attorney General: 'The President's Executive Order Does Not Apply'

U.S. news
Syrian Family Overcomes Hurdles of Immigration Ban
Video

Syrian Family Overcomes Hurdles of Immigration Ban

U.S. news
Pres. Trump Now Touts Jobs Report, Despite Being in Office for Two Weeks
Video

Pres. Trump Now Touts Jobs Report, Despite Being in Office for Two Weeks

U.S. news
Wayne’s World: Mike Myers Celebrates 25 ‘Excellent’ Years
Video

Wayne’s World: Mike Myers Celebrates 25 ‘Excellent’ Years

Movies
IRS Warns of New Email Phishing Tax Scam
Video

IRS Warns of New Email Phishing Tax Scam

Consumer

More U.S. news

Richard Drew / AP, file
Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders

Trump Signs Orders Watering Down Financial Regulations

U.S. news
U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship

U.S. Hits Iran With Sanctions for Missile Test, Terror Sponsorship

U.S. news
Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

Tens of Thousands of Visas Revoked by Immigration Ban

U.S. news
Howard Stern Worries Trump's 'Sensitive Ego' Won't Survive Presidency

Howard Stern Opens Up About Concerns for President Trump

U.S. news
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Politics News
advertisement
advertisement
Guard: Jail Asked Me to Sign Fatality Report I Didn't Write Guard: Jail Asked Me to Sign Fatality Report I Didn't Write Guard: Jail Asked Me to Sign Fatality Report I Didn't Write

Guard: Jail Tried to Make Me Sign Fatality Report

NBC New York
Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Can Trump Block Money as Punishment for UC Berkeley Protests?

Does Trump Have Power to Block Funding to Punish UC Berkeley for Protests?

U.S. news
Caroline Kennedy: Trump's 'America First' Stance Toward Allies is 'Alarming'
Video

Caroline Kennedy: Trump's 'America First' Stance Toward Allies is 'Alarming'

U.S. news
U.S. Warns Israel to Stop Announcing New West Bank Settlements

U.S. Warns Israel to Stop Announcing New Settlements

World
Kindergartners Write Advice Letters to President Trump
Video

Kindergartners Write Advice Letters to President Trump

U.S. news
Inside the Navy SEAL Raid in Yemen Targeting al Qaeda

Something Tipped Off Al Qaeda Targets: Inside Yemen SEAL Raid

U.S. news
Kindergartners Write Advice Letters to President Trump
Video

Kindergartners Write Advice Letters to President Trump

U.S. news
U.S. Prepares New Iran Sanctions for Testing Ballistic Missile

U.S. Prepares New Iran Sanctions In Retaliation for Missile Test

U.S. news
Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think Trump Moving 'Too Fast'

Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think Trump Moving 'Too Fast'

U.S. news
Study: Third of U.S. Says Being Christian Important to Being 'Truly American'

Study: Third of U.S. Says Being Christian Important to Being 'Truly American'

U.S. news
Psychologist Tried to Intervene With S.C. Church Gunman Dylann Roof

Psychologist Tried to Head Off S.C. Church Gunman

U.S. news
Video
Birmingham, Alabama, Declared Sanctuary City Birmingham, Alabama, Declared Sanctuary City Birmingham, Alabama, Declared Sanctuary City Birmingham, Alabama, Declared Sanctuary City

Birmingham, Alabama, Declared Sanctuary City

U.S. news
Texas Gov. Abbot Halts Travis County Funding Over Sanctuary Policy

Texas Governor Blocks County's Funding Over Sanctuary Policy

U.S. news
Hundreds of Faith Leaders Urge Trump to Preserve LGBTQ Protections

Faith Leaders Urge Trump to Keep LGBTQ Protections

U.S. news
Syrian Mother of ISIS Victim Allowed Back Into U.S.: 'Not My Fault I'm Muslim'

A Syrian's Tearful Reply to Questioning: 'Not My Fault I'm Muslim'

U.S. news
Nashville Police Officer Drowns While Trying to Save Suicidal Woman

Police Officer Drowns While Helping Suicidal Woman

U.S. news
advertisement
advertisement
LUCY NICHOLSON / Reuters
Trump Admin Curbed Last-Minute Obamacare Surge, Ex-Official says Trump Admin Curbed Last-Minute Obamacare Surge, Ex-Official says Trump Admin Curbed Last-Minute Obamacare Surge, Ex-Official says

Obamacare Signups Curbed by Trump, Ex-Official Says

CNBC.com
Will Oliver / EPA
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Quits Trump's Advisory Council Under Mounting Pressure

Under Pressure, Uber CEO Quits Trump's Advisory Council

Tech News
Doctors Make the Case for Obamacare or Something Like It

Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare

Health Care
Joe McKnight's Alleged Shooter Indicted on Second-Degree Murder Charge

Grand Jury Indicts Joe McKnight's Alleged Shooter

U.S. news
Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era

In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve

U.S. news
Officials Warned Trump Against 'Unprecedented' Plan to Staff Cabinet Without Ethics Vetting

Emails: Feds Warned Trump Against Skipping Ethics Vetting

White House
Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era

In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve

U.S. news
Treasury Dept. to Allow U.S. Companies to Do Business With Russian Security Service

Treasury Will Let U.S. Companies Do Business With Russia's FSB

U.S. news
DHS Watchdog to Review Travel Restriction Rollout

DHS Watchdog to Review Travel Restriction Rollout

U.S. news
Dakota Access Pipeline Fight: Veterans Vow It 'Will Not Get Completed'

Veterans: Dakota Access Pipeline 'Will Not Get Completed'

Dakota Pipeline Protests
As a Student, SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch Held Dim View Of Campus Protesters

As a Student, SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch Held Dim View Of Campus Protesters

U.S. news
Jeff Miller / University of Wisconsin-Madison
CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil

CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil

Health news
Snake in a Lobe: Pet Gets Stuck in Woman's Ear Hole
Video

Snake in a Lobe: Pet Gets Stuck in Woman's Ear Hole

U.S. news
Jewish Community Centers Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats Nationwide

JCCs Nationwide Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats

U.S. news
Trump's Wall Is Only One Potential Option for Border

'Intelligent Fencing,' Dogs Might Offer Alternative to Trump's Wall

World
Obamacare Uncertainty is Scaring Off Health Insurance Companies

Obamacare Dithering Makes Insurers Nervous

Health Care
advertisement
advertisement