Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News

U.S. news

Top U.S. news Videos

Video
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th) Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th) Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th) Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 4th)

U.S. news
Marchers Around the World Gather to Protest Trump Again
Video

Marchers Around the World Gather to Protest Trump Again

U.S. news
Judge Blocks Trump’s Travel Ban Implying It's Not 'Rationally Based'
Video

Judge Blocks Trump’s Travel Ban Implying It's Not 'Rationally Based'

U.S. news
Mitt Romney: No Second Thoughts on Criticizing Trump
Video

Mitt Romney: No Second Thoughts on Criticizing Trump

U.S. news
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Immigration Order
Video

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Immigration Order

U.S. news
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)
Video

Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 3rd)

U.S. news

More U.S. news

Budweiser
Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era Super Bowl Ads Walk Delicate Balance in Donald Trump Era

In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve

U.S. news
New York Commuters Unite To Remove Anti-Semitic Graffiti On Subway

New Yorkers Scrub Swastikas Off Subway Train

U.S. news
For the Smithsonian's New Beer Historian, It's All About Passion for the Brew
Video

Catch Up With the Country's First Beer Historian

U.S. news
With Executive Orders, Trump Embraces Time-Honored Power Move

Trump's Orders Embrace Time-Honored Power Move

U.S. news
Person in Custody in Death of Jogger Karina Vetrano: Sources

Person in Custody in Death of Jogger Karina Vetrano: Sources

NBC New York
advertisement
advertisement
Gerardo Mora / Getty Images
Tilikum, Orca That Killed SeaWorld Trainer, Died From Bacterial Pneumonia Tilikum, Orca That Killed SeaWorld Trainer, Died From Bacterial Pneumonia Tilikum, Orca That Killed SeaWorld Trainer, Died From Bacterial Pneumonia

Orca That Killed Trainer Died From Bacterial Pneumonia

U.S. news
Iranian Baby Previously Banned From U.S. to Receive Treatment Soon

Iranian Family Thrilled Baby Allowed to U.S. for Surgery

U.S. news
Global Demonstrations Over Trump's Policies Heat Up Amid Anger Over Travel Ban

'Let Them in!' Protesters Greet Foreign Travelers at Airports

Donald Trump
Trump's Ban Halted By Federal Judge: Here's Who Can Now Travel to the U.S.

Who Can Come to the U.S. Now That the Ban Is Halted?

Politics News
Trump Travel Ban Judge James Robart: A Soft-Spoken Jurist Who Minces No Words

Who Is the 'So-Called' Judge Trump Rips Over Ruling?

Donald Trump
Scientists Are Now Mad About Trump's Policies and Taking Action

Scientists Opposed To Trump's Policies Are Taking Action

Health news
Trump Travel Ban Judge James Robart: A Soft-Spoken Jurist Who Minces No Words

Who Is the 'So-Called' Judge Trump Rips Over Ruling?

Donald Trump
Why Betsy DeVos is Riling up Education Advocates

Why Betsy DeVos is Riling up Education Advocates

U.S. news
Boyfriend of Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Arrested Day After Unidentified Remains Found

Boyfriend of Missing College Student Arrested, Unidentified Remains Found

Crime & Courts
Homeland Security Suspends Implementation of President Trump's Travel Ban

Homeland Security Halts Acting on Trump's Travel Ban

U.S. news
Democratic Leaders Outside of the Beltway Emerge in Battle Against Trump

Dems Outside D.C. Emerge as Vanguards Against Trump

Politics News
Hillsdale College
How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week

How Frederick Douglass Became a Trend This Week

U.S. news
Dogs Are Better Than Machines at Guarding Borders — Here's Why
Video

Why Dogs Are Better Than Machines at Guarding Borders

World
U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide

U.S. news
Beware: New Email Tax Return Scam Targets Employees
Video

Beware: New Email Tax Return Scam Targets Employees

U.S. news
Iranian Baby Needing Surgery Gets Documents to Come to U.S.: NY Gov

Iranian Baby Needing Surgery Granted Docs to Come to U.S.

U.S. news
advertisement
advertisement
Terray Sylvester / Reuters
U.S. Army Corps Gives Eviction Notice to Dakota Access Protest Camp U.S. Army Corps Gives Eviction Notice to Dakota Access Protest Camp U.S. Army Corps Gives Eviction Notice to Dakota Access Protest Camp

U.S. Army Corps Orders Close of Pipeline Protest Camp

U.S. news
10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath
Video

10 New Americans Take Citizenship Oath

U.S. news
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
Gallery

The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3

Week in Pictures
Michigan State Defends Handling of Larry Nassar Sex-Abuse Scandal

Michigan State Defends Handling of Gymnastics Doctor Sex-Abuse Scandal

U.S. news
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Citing Poor 'Performance'

Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott

U.S. news
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
Video

Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban

U.S. news
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Citing Poor 'Performance'

Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott

U.S. news
Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration

Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration

U.S. news
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Government Says

9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say

Health Care
Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Obese Couples Take Longer to Conceive, Study Finds

Health news
Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations Watered Down as Trump Signs Executive Orders

Trump Signs Orders Watering Down Financial Regulations

U.S. news
Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post/Getty Images
U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship U.S. Hits Iran With New Sanctions for Ballistic Missile Test, Terrorism Sponsorship

U.S. Hits Iran With Sanctions for Missile Test, Terror Sponsorship

U.S. news
Over 100,000 Visas Have Been Revoked by Immigration Ban, Justice Dept. Reveals

Tens of Thousands of Visas Revoked by Immigration Ban

U.S. news
Howard Stern Worries Trump's 'Sensitive Ego' Won't Survive Presidency

Howard Stern Opens Up About Concerns for President Trump

U.S. news
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions 'Too Restrictive'

Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions Too Strict

U.S. news
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred

Politics News
advertisement
advertisement