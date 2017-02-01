Watch Live: White House Briefing With Sean Spicer
News
U.S. news
World
Investigations
Crime & Courts
Asian America
Latino
NBCBLK
Grandfather Playing Pokemon Killed by Security Guard: Lawyer
Asian America
Video
Video
'Fire Hose' of Lava Flows Into Ocean Off Hawaii
U.S. news
Video
'Fire Hose' of Lava Flows Into Ocean Off Hawaii
U.S. news
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Trump to GOP: 'Go Nuclear' if Dems Block Supreme Court Nominee
U.S. news
U.S. news
Clinton to Reflect on '16 Campaign, Legacy in New Book
U.S. news
President Trump and the 'Shock and Awe' Doctrine
U.S. news
The Woman 'Most Wanted' by ISIS Won't Come to U.S. Ceremony
World
How Gorsuch Was Picked for SCOTUS — and the Careful Plot to Keep It Secret
U.S. news
'Construction Will Move Forward' on Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Video
Democrats Boycott Cabinet Confirmation Votes
Politics News
Top U.S. news Videos
Video
Flynn: 'We Are Officially Putting Iran On Notice'
White House
Video
Video
UN Secretary General: US Travel Ban 'Should Be Removed Sooner Rather Than Later'
U.S. news
Video
SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch Meets with Lawmakers
Supreme Court
Video
Latinos in Hazelton, Pa. Worry About Trump's Executive Orders
Latino
Video
‘Fire Hose’ of Lava Flows Into Ocean Off Hawaii
U.S. news
Video
Nightly News Full Broadcast (January 31th)
U.S. news
More U.S. news
Emily Fortuna / Twitter
Apple Threatens Legal Action, Joins Long List of Firms Protesting Ban
Business News
Depp Spent $3M to Fire Hunter S. Thompson's Ashes From Cannon
Celebrity
NBCBLK28 List: Young, Gifted & Unapologetically Black
NBCBLK28
Democrats Vow Resistance on Trump's Supreme Court Pick
Politics News
Video
Why You Shouldn't Take Sleeping Pills for Insomnia
Health news
Yemeni media / via Twitter
U.S. Citizens Won't Be Targeted in Anti-Terror Efforts: Spicer
Politics News
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force
U.S. news
Jerry Falwell Jr. Asked to Lead Trump Higher Education Task Force
JCCs Nationwide Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats
U.S. news
Woman Mails Pence, Ryan 'Hypocritical Tweets' on Entry Ban
U.S. news
California Lawmakers Eye Statewide 'Sanctuary' Law
U.S. news
Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming
U.S. news
U.S. news
U.S. news
Bishops: Priest Would Have Wanted His Killer to Live
U.S. news
Ohio Man, Son Get Life for Chaining, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl
U.S. news
Iran Test-Fires Medium-Range Missile: U.S. Officials
World
LGBTQ Advocates Applaud Boy Scouts for Lifting Trans Ban
OUT News
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Trump Postpones Order to Tighten U.S. Cybersecurity
U.S. news
Video
Iraqi PM Calls Trump Travel Ban 'an Offence to Iraq'
Mideast
On the Last Day to Get Obamacare, Its Fate Is Still Uncertain
Health Care
Study Finds Link Between School Shootings and Jobless Rate
U.S. news
Trump's Nicknaming Taunts Survive as POTUS
U.S. news
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Murder of 'Righteous Brothers' Singer's Ex-Wife Solved 40 Years Later
U.S. news
Nose Candy? Worker Finds 31 Pounds of Coke in Jet's Gear
U.S. news
Nose Candy? Worker Finds 31 Pounds of Coke in Jet's Gear
Victim's Family: Man Eyed in 6 Murders Was 'Pure Evil'
U.S. news
FDA Finds Deadly Belladonna in Teething Products
Health news
Amazon Backs Suit Opposing Trump Executive Order, CEO Says
U.S. news
Video
Mexican President Pumps Millions Into Consulates Amid Wall Spat
Mexico
Amazon Backs Suit Opposing Trump Executive Order, CEO Says
Video
Mexican President Pumps Millions Into Consulates Amid Wall Spat
Mexico
Video
FROM MARCH 2015: Sessions Asks Fired Acting AG if She'd Say 'No' to President
Justice Department
Video
Beware of the 'Can You Hear Me?' Robocall Scam
U.S. news
Video
Columbus Police Use Pepper Spray on Protesters
U.S. news
Trump Fires Defiant AG Who Refused to Defend Travel Ban
U.S. news
Jim Watson / AFP-Getty Images, file
No Explanation as Trump Replaces Acting Head of Immigration Enforcement
U.S. news
Boy Scouts Begin Accepting Transgender Children
OUT News
Head Spinning? Here's Where the Immigration Ban Is At
Politics News
Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests
U.S. news
Translator Who Risked Life in Iraq, Academic Among the Stranded
World
