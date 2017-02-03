Sections
News
U.S. news
World
Investigations
Crime & Courts
Asian America
Latino
NBCBLK
Lawyers for 'El Chapo' Argue Jail Conditions Too Strict
U.S. news
Carlos Barria / Reuters
Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Order Nationwide
Gallery
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 27 - Feb. 3
Week in Pictures
Michigan State Defends Handling of Gymnastics Doctor Sex-Abuse Scandal
U.S. news
Video
Syrian Family Reunites Following Trump's Immigration Ban
U.S. news
Nordstrom Drops Ivanka Trump Line, Prompting Boycott
U.S. news
Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration
U.S. news
9.2 Million Signed on to Obamacare, Feds Say
Health Care
More U.S. news
Richard Drew / AP, file
Trump Signs Orders Watering Down Financial Regulations
U.S. news
U.S. Hits Iran With Sanctions for Missile Test, Terror Sponsorship
U.S. news
Tens of Thousands of Visas Revoked by Immigration Ban
U.S. news
Howard Stern Opens Up About Concerns for President Trump
U.S. news
Kellyanne Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' — Which Never Occurred
Politics News
Guard: Jail Tried to Make Me Sign Fatality Report
NBC New York
Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Does Trump Have Power to Block Funding to Punish UC Berkeley for Protests?
Video
Caroline Kennedy: Trump's 'America First' Stance Toward Allies is 'Alarming'
U.S. news
U.S. Warns Israel to Stop Announcing New Settlements
World
Something Tipped Off Al Qaeda Targets: Inside Yemen SEAL Raid
U.S. news
Something Tipped Off Al Qaeda Targets: Inside Yemen SEAL Raid
U.S. news
U.S. Prepares New Iran Sanctions In Retaliation for Missile Test
U.S. news
Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think Trump Moving 'Too Fast'
U.S. news
Study: Third of U.S. Says Being Christian Important to Being 'Truly American'
U.S. news
Psychologist Tried to Head Off S.C. Church Gunman
U.S. news
Video
Birmingham, Alabama, Declared Sanctuary City
U.S. news
Texas Governor Blocks County's Funding Over Sanctuary Policy
U.S. news
Faith Leaders Urge Trump to Keep LGBTQ Protections
U.S. news
A Syrian's Tearful Reply to Questioning: 'Not My Fault I'm Muslim'
U.S. news
Police Officer Drowns While Helping Suicidal Woman
U.S. news
LUCY NICHOLSON / Reuters
Obamacare Signups Curbed by Trump, Ex-Official Says
CNBC.com
Will Oliver / EPA
Under Pressure, Uber CEO Quits Trump's Advisory Council
Tech News
Doctors Write an Rx for Saving Obamacare
Health Care
Grand Jury Indicts Joe McKnight's Alleged Shooter
U.S. news
Emails: Feds Warned Trump Against Skipping Ethics Vetting
White House
In Deeply Partisan Climate, These Super Bowl Ads Are Hitting a Nerve
U.S. news
Treasury Will Let U.S. Companies Do Business With Russia's FSB
U.S. news
DHS Watchdog to Review Travel Restriction Rollout
U.S. news
Veterans: Dakota Access Pipeline 'Will Not Get Completed'
Dakota Pipeline Protests
As a Student, SCOTUS Nominee Gorsuch Held Dim View Of Campus Protesters
U.S. news
Jeff Miller / University of Wisconsin-Madison
CDC Issues Yellow Fever Alert for Brazil
Health news
Video
Snake in a Lobe: Pet Gets Stuck in Woman's Ear Hole
U.S. news
JCCs Nationwide Face Third Wave of Bomb Threats
U.S. news
'Intelligent Fencing,' Dogs Might Offer Alternative to Trump's Wall
World
Obamacare Dithering Makes Insurers Nervous
Health Care
