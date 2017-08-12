A single $393 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Illinois, officials announced on the game's website.

The winning numbers in Friday’s drawing were 23-33-53-56 and 58, with the Mega Ball of 6. The winning ticket bought at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights matched all six numbers, game officials said.

The jackpot was said to be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions' 15-year-history. The jackpot has grown since it was last won on April 28.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Those with dreams of hitting it big may not have all their hopes dashed. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot was estimated at $356 million after no one won the big prize on Wednesday.

It was the first time since all U.S. lotteries began selling Mega Millions and Powerball tickets that both games offered jackpots of more than $300 million at the same time.