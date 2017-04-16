A 14-year-old Florida boy was facing charges Sunday after allegedly causing a crash that seriously injured six people — including two adults who were in the vehicle with him, authorities said.

The teen was allegedly driving a Ford Explorer at around 7 p.m Saturday on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County when he lost control of the SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The boy was attempting to change lanes when he noticed another vehicle was already in that lane and "over-corrected," causing the vehicle to crash into the outside barrier wall of the highway according to the statement.

He was charged with careless driving and driving without a license.

Additional charges were pending, as the teen's mother and her boyfriend were both injured during the crash, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen, who NBC News is not identifying because of his age, and the six other passengers in the car were all injured in the crash, according to the statement.

The driver, his 32-year-old mother, a 34-year-old man, and three children were all listed as having serious injuries and taken to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 34-year-old man was the father of injured children, a one 3-year-old girl and two 6-year-olds.

A 16-year-old, who authorities say is a friend of the driver, sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said Sunday afternoon that it was still not known why the young boy was behind the wheel when there were two adults and an older teen in the car. In Florida, learner's permits to drive can be obtained at 15 years old.