The Florida man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and then killing a police officer after setting off a chaotic manhunt launched into a profanity-laced tirade in court Thursday as he was ordered held on no bond.

Markeith Loyd, 41, made his first appearance in an Orlando courtroom, wearing a bandage around his head and covering his left eye. He had been transported to jail from the hospital where he required over 20 hours of treatment for injuries sustained during his arrest earlier this week.

Markeith Loyd tells judge he will defend himself during profanity-laced tirade https://t.co/Xc9VNQeZIf pic.twitter.com/eE58TI19mv — WESH 2 News (@WESH) January 19, 2017

"Y'all making up (expletive) like I just went in there and shot this girl," Loyd ranted in front of the judge, referring to ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

Police said they found Loyd Tuesday night in an abandoned west Orlando home — wearing body armor and armed with two guns.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters Tuesday that Loyd resisted arrest but a use-of-force investigation would be conducted.

Loyd in court on Thursday countered that he didn't resist arrest and complained that he was being portrayed unfairly in the media.

He also told the judge he wanted to represent himself in court and later snapped "F---k you!" at her before bailiffs escorted him out.

Loyd is facing charges, including murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother, related to the Dec. 13 shooting death of Dixon. Her brother was also shot and wounded during the domestic dispute, but survived.

On Jan. 9, police caught up with Loyd at a Wal-Mart after someone recognized him and called authorities to the scene. Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Another officer, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Norman Lewis, an 11-year veteran, was killed in a crash as authorities gave pursuit during the nine-day manhunt.

Loyd has not yet been charged in Clayton or Lewis' deaths and is expected to be in court again in a week.