Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Over Immigration Directive

President Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday night after she directed Justice Department lawyers not to defend his executive order on immigration.

Dana Boente, right, President Donald Trump's new acting attorney general, speaks in Alexandria, Virginia, in on June 2015. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The Trump administration said it had "relieved" Yates — who was deputy attorney general in the administration of President Barack Obama and stayed on as acting attorney general pending the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama — and named Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in the meantime.

The move was a swift reaction to Yates' memo to Justice Department lawyers earlier in the day ordering them not to go to court to defend Trump's sharp restrictions on immigration from seven majority Muslim countries.

Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," the White House said in a statement, adding: "Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

Sally Yates in June 2016. J. David Ake / AP

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel signed off on Trump's order last week, but Yates said the office's reviews don't "address whether any policy choice embodied in an Executive Order is wise or just."

The memo came to light only a few hours after Obama broke his post-presidential silence in a statement backing protesters demonstrating against the executive order.

Obama "fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," the statement said.

Related: Obama Rejects Trump Immigration Orders, Backs Protests

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the Immigrants' Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, called the directive "a remarkable but welcome development."

The directive "sends a powerful message that there's something very wrong with a Muslim ban," Gelernt said.

But Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser to Trump and a major architect of the travel ban, said, "It's sad that our politics have been politicized, that you have people refusing to enforce our laws."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed House and Senate Democrats Rally Against Immigration Order 2:23 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/866264643876" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In an interview Monday night on MSNBC's "For the Record," Miller said it was "sadder still that you have a situation where the previous administration — and I don't want to bring up the past — lifted, removed, eliminated whole sections of immigration law, and it wasn't even considered by many in the media and many in the administration to be matter of controversy."

Yates' memo would appear to represent the most serious rebellion by the Justice Department since the "Saturday Night Massacre" of October 1973, when Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out President Richard Nixon's order to fire Archibald Cox, the Watergate special prosecutor.