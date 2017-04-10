Alabama ‘Love Gov’ Set to Resign to Avoid Impeachment: Sources

The 'Love Gov' is stepping down.

Alabama's Gov. Robert Bentley is resigning Monday amid allegations he tried to cover-up an adulterous affair with a former adviser and will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, sources told NBC News.

The Associated Press also reported that Bentley will announce his resignation during a Cabinet meeting Monday afternoon, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley speaks with former aide Rebekah Mason. NBC News

Ivey, 72, will be the second woman to be governor of Alabama when she is sworn in Monday evening, the sources said.

Bentley's expected exit comes as the state's House Judiciary Committee was wrapping up its first day of impeachment hearings following the release of a tawdry report detailing the governor's alleged affair with Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

It revealed, among other things, that the governor's now ex-wife, Dianne, found the tell-tale texts, including one in which Bentley professes his love for Mason — but mistakenly sent it to his wife of 50 years.

The report also included revelations that Bentley routinely called Mason "baby" in meetings, that Mason sometimes spent the night in the pool house at the Governor's Mansion, and about how the governor on a trip once opened a door while wearing only boxer shorts thinking that she was there only to be confronted by hotel staffers.

Bentley "encouraged an atmosphere of intimidation" to silence his staff and "protect his reputation," the report stated. And neither the governor nor his staff "meaningfully" cooperated with the investigation, which could be grounds "for his impeachment."

A 74-year-old grandfather of six from Tuscaloosa who sometimes teaches Sunday school, Bentley has denied sleeping with Mason, a married mom nearly three decades younger than him. He also denies punishing the police officer who blew the whistle on their alleged adulterous affair. And he has asked God to forgive him.

Bentley's decision to quit came after the Alabama Republican Party's steering committee passed a resolution urging him to "resign immediately."

The scandal that took Bentley down erupted in March 2016 when Alabama's former top cop, Spencer Collier, claimed he got canned because he refused to cover up the alleged illicit romance.

Bentley admitted he "made a mistake" but refused to be pinned down when asked if he and Mason had done more than exchange sexy texts. And he denied Collier's claim that he leased a state plane to so Mason's name would not appear on flight manifests.

But Bentley admitted making "inappropriate comments" and steamy excerpts of a telephone conversation between him and his aide — that was surreptitiously recorded by Dianne Bentley and her trusted aide — raised eyebrows all across Alabama.

Within months, 23 state representatives — most of them Republicans, like the governor — signed impeachment articles accusing Bentley of corruption and neglect of duty.