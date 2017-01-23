Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

United Airlines Domestic Flights Grounded for 2 Hours by Computer Outage

by Alex Johnson and Jay Blackman

advertisement

All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded for more than two hours Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media.

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United's request.

IMAGE: United Airlines delay in San Diego
Travelers gather during the delay of a United Airlines flight Sunday in San Diego. Austin Bales

"We're working to get flights on their way," United said in a statement shortly after 9 p.m. ET. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, had issues with low bandwidth. No further explanation was immediately available for what United described only as "an IT issue."

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Alex Johnson
Alex Johnson
Jay Blackman
Topics U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Severe Storms Batter Georgia Leaving 12 Dead, 23 Injured: Emergency Officials
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement