All United Airlines Domestic Flights Grounded by Computer Outage

All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media.

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United's request.

The ground stop initially was scheduled to end at 8 p.m., but United tweeted at 8:06 that it was still "working on a resolution." The FAA later extended the ground stop to 9 p.m. ET.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, was having issues with low bandwidth. No further explanation was immediately available.

United airlines is experiencing technical problems this evening. Please check your flight status to see if your flight is affected. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 23, 2017

I so hate leaving my kids & then @united makes it worse by giving me my 8th cancellation or… https://t.co/WWmY9ESLHT — Christopher Cornue (@cornue) January 23, 2017

Massive computer outage for @united causing delays all over the map. Currently stuck on tarmac in Denver. Damn you, Putin! — Eric Timm (@Tymer_T) January 23, 2017

Just my luck. Flying the day there's a system outage on @united ???? — Mekanikal (@DJMekanikal) January 23, 2017

