Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says the Seattle-based company is prepared to support a lawsuit being brought by Washington state's attorney general against President Donald Trump and the administration over Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, reported that Bezos wrote in an internal email to Amazon employees Monday that company lawyers have prepared a "declaration of support" for the suit. The Post reports the letter says company lawyers "are working other legal options as well."

Fellow Washington state-based tech companies Microsoft and Expedia are also supporting the suit.

Bezos was among a group of tech bigwigs who met with Trump in late December to talk innovation and policy.

"They're all talking about the bounce so everybody in this room has to like me at least a little bit," Trump said at the time, referring to the stock market's rise. "And we're going to have that bounce continue and perhaps even more importantly we want you to keep going with the incredible innovation."

The lawsuit filed Monday says the restrictions on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries is damaging Washington state's economy and hurting its companies.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the suit Monday afternoon, saying: "No one is above the law — not even the president," Ferguson said in a statement. "And in the courtroom, it is not the loudest voice that prevails. It's the Constitution."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

