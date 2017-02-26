America’s Political Debate Will Likely Take the Stage at the Oscars

If the tenor since the election is any indicator — especially through 2017's award season — the Academy Awards are slated to get more than a bit political this year.

Even before the ceremony began, the directors of all five nominees for best foreign-language film category published a letter expressing their fear of the "climate of fanaticism and nationalism we see today in the U.S. and in so many other countries, in parts of the population and, most unfortunately at all, among leading politicians."

The rest of left-leaning Hollywood has made it clear it has no love for Donald Trump and his controversial policies, and many people are expected to go full blast at the awards ceremony.

All 5 directors nominated for Best Foreign Language Film just issued a remarkable joint statement. pic.twitter.com/3AAmpGDXfm — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 24, 2017

The first place viewers will likely see a statement is on the red carpet in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. The nonprofit organization, which led the lawsuits that have challenged many of Trump's policies, handed out blue ribbons to those attending the Oscars.

Expect to see them pinned to America's favorite stars, as many shared their support for the organization in the days leading up to the Oscars.

On Friday, United Talent Agency and its top clients held a rally that aimed to combat what they called Trump's policies of "exclusion and division." UTA also donated $250,000 to the International Rescue Committee and the ACLU.

At the event, actors like Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox, Wilmer Valderrama and Keegan-Michael Key shared the aspects of America they admired, which didn't quite jibe with the president's. But it was the voice recording of a relatively unknown Iranian filmmaker — who signed the letter of concern — that was particularly poignant.

Asghar Farhadi's film "The Salesman" is nominated for best foreign-language film. After Trump signed an executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, Farhadi announced that he would not be attending the awards ceremony.

In the recording, he encouraged artists to "break stereotypes" by "turning their cameras to capture shared human qualities."

Farhadi isn't the only Iranian skipping the ceremonies. The film's star won't be in attendance, either.

Taraneh Alidoosti announced that she was boycotting the ceremony on social media because "Trump's visa ban for Iranians and others is a racist move and unacceptable."

Those two Iranian stars aren't alone, as award ceremonies have grown increasingly heated when it comes to politics ever since Meryl Streep took the stage at the Golden Globes and dressed down Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and, she said, lacking empathy.

The trend of stars stating their dislike for the new administration didn't stop there, as the Emmys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards all had their own star-studded political intrigue. But the Academy Awards are the biggest stage of the season, and they has a history of bringing out political opinions.

Only last year, Lenoardo DiCaprio used his time on stage to speak out about his passion for environmental activism and the need to address climate change. Patricia Arquette demanded equal pay for women in 2015 after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role as a mom in "Boyhood." During the same ceremony, Laura Poitras, the director of "Citizenfour," offered her gratitude to Edward Snowden and delivered a blistering speech about the overreach of intelligence agencies.

Sean Penn declared his support for LGBTQ rights in 2009, Michael Moore was booed in 2003 for indicting President George W. Bush and the Iraq War, and John Irving put his full support behind Planned Parenthood in 2000 — even Marlon Brando used the stage in 1973 by sending a Native American activist in his stead.

These are only a few examples. And the Oscars themselves have been the focus of controversy.

In recent years the ceremony struggled against the #OscarsSoWhite headlines, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has taken steps to diversify its membership. Unlike in past years, seven of the 20 nominated actors are people of color this year.