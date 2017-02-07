Appeals Court to Hear High-Stakes Arguments Over Trump Immigration Order

Trump administration lawyers on Monday offered a federal court hearing challenges to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration a possible compromise that would allow some affected travelers into the country while keeping others out.

The Justice Department and scores of technology, pro-immigration and civil liberties groups filed briefs in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which is hearing the government's request to overturn a federal district judge's ruling halting implementation of Trump's directive restricting entry into the country by travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The San Francisco court, which has already rejected one government request to reinstate the president's order, scheduled oral arguments by telephone before a three-judge panel for 6 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Trump's order barred people carrying visas from Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days out of terrorism concerns. In addition, refugees were barred for 120 days, and all Syrian refugees were barred indefinitely.

In its 11-page reply to arguments filed by opponents of the executive order, the Justice Department restated the same arguments it has made at earlier stops along the courtroom journey — that the president has "unreviewable authority" to suspend entry of "any class of aliens to protect the national interest" and that states (in this case, Washington and Minnesota) can't challenge federal denial of entry by third-party aliens.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson rebutted that contention Monday, saying on NBC's "TODAY" that while the president does have the power to act in the interest of national security, "we have a checks-and-balances system in our country, and the president doesn't have totally unfettered discretion."

In its new filing Monday, the federal government added a twist by suggesting a possible middle ground, giving the court a way to keep some of the executive order intact even if it sides mostly with Washington and Minnesota.

Justice Department lawyers argued that the lower-court ruling focused on protecting lawful permanent U.S. residents and other nationals from the seven restricted countries "who were previously admitted to the United States and are either temporarily abroad or are here now and wish to travel outside this country — not aliens who are attempting to enter the country for the first time."

Trump's order didn't apply to lawful permanent residents, so, the government said, the stay should have been much narrower, covering, at most, "previously admitted aliens who are temporarily abroad now or who wish to travel and return to the United States in the future."

Almost 100 big technolog companies filed a friend-of-the-court brief Monday morning asking the appeals court not to restore Trump's order, arguing that the restriction "hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business; makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international marketplace; and gives global enterprises a new, significant incentive to build operations — and hire new employees — outside the United States."

Numerous other third-party filings — called amicus curiae briefs — were entered by pro-immigration and civil liberties groups opposing the president's order.

And several former top federal officials — including former Secretaries of State John Kerry and Madeleine Albright, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security adviser — filed their own statement of support for Washington and Minnesota.

The former officials said Trump's order "ultimately undermines the national security of the United States, rather than making us safer."

"There is no national security purpose for a total bar on entry for aliens from the seven named countries," they wrote. "In our professional opinion, the Order was ill-conceived, poorly implemented and ill-explained."