Arrests of Undocumented Immigrants Without Criminal Records Spikes 150%: report

The Trump administration's rush to remove any and all undocumented immigrants has resulted in an almost 40 percent increase in immigration arrests — with the largest arrest spike being in immigrants with no criminal offense other than being undocumented, according to a new government report released Wednesday.

Since being given the green light to ramp up its pursuit of undocumented immigrants under a presidential executive order, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have arrested more than 41,000 individuals since January — at an average of 400 arrests per day, according to a report by ICE.

That's an increase of 37 percent over the 30,028 immigration arrests made during the same period last year, under the Obama administration.

ICE agents arrest a foreign national in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. Charles Reed / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

But despite Trump stating time and time again — and even writing in the executive order — that his immigration crackdown would be focused heavily on "criminals," "bad hombres," and "public safety," the largest spike in immigration arrests has actually been those with no criminal records.

There was a "rise in non-criminal arrests over the same period, which increased from approximately 4,200 in 2016 to more than 10,800 in 2017," — a stratospheric spike of over 150 percent, according to the report.

"These statistics reflect President Trump's commitment to enforce our immigration laws fairly and across the board. ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens," said ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan in a statement.

While immigration arrests from January to April 2016 were lower than 2017, 92 percent of those arrested had criminal records, as opposed to 75 percent with criminal records under Trump, according to data provided to NBC News by ICE.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, left, searches Esteban Amigon while green card holder Sergio Rodriguez removes his belt and shoelaces while they are processed the ICE downtown staging facility in Los Angeles on April 18, 2017. Brian van der Brug / LA Times via Getty Images

But ICE officials say there should be no delineation between criminals and non-criminals, despite Trump's executive order giving clear "priority" to "aliens convicted of any criminal offense," when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

"As Secretary Kelly has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States," said Matthew Bourke, a spokesman for ICE.