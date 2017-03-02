Play Facebook

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied meeting with any Russian officials during the course of the presidential election to talk about politics, he told NBC News in exclusive remarks early Thursday.

"I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign," he said, "and those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. And I don't have anything else to say about that."

When asked about the calls by Democrats to recuse himself in investigating any alleged ties between Trump's surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, Session added: "I have said whenever it's appropriate I will recuse myself. There's no doubt about that."

Sessions' spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday night that Sessions had met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the presidential election last year, raising questions about whether he misled senators during his confirmation hearing in January.

His spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur Flores, told NBC News on Wednesday that Sessions, who was a prominent Trump surrogate last year, did have a conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last year. The meeting was first reported by The Washington Post.

But she said "there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer" because Sessions was asked during the hearing about "communications between Russia and the Trump campaign" and not about meetings he took as a member of the Armed Services Committee.

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on MSNBC's Morning Joe Thursday that he also thought Sessions should recuse himself from Russian-link investigations.

"I just think for any investigation going forward, it would be easier," said McCarthy.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.