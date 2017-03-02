Embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions bowed to pressure Thursday and said he would recuse himself from any federal probe of Russian interference in the presidential election.

Insisting again that he had no improper contacts with the Russians, Sessions said he nevertheless will withdraw because of his involvement in the Trump campaign.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers a statement to the media regarding allegations he spoke with Russian officials during the general election campaign. NBC News

Sessions said he met with ethics lawyers and concluded that "I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in."

But reading from his statement, Sessions stressed, "This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation."

Sessions spoke shortly after President Donald Trump told reporters he had "total" confidence in his AG amid calls from some lawmakers that he recuse himself or even resign from the Justice Department.

Earlier, Sessions denied meeting with Russian officials during the course of the presidential election to discuss the Trump campaign.

"I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign," he told NBC News, "and those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. And I don't have anything else to say about that."

Asked whether he would bow to demands from a growing chorus of Democratic and Republican lawmakers that he step aside from investigating alleged ties between Trump's surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, Sessions answered, "I have said whenever it's appropriate, I will recuse myself. There's no doubt about that."