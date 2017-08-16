Onlookers watched early Wednesday as crews carted away Confederate monuments in Baltimore, where city leaders vowed to remove four of them on public property following the deadly violence in Virginia over the weekend.

The swift removal came sooner than expected and began late Tuesday, reported NBC affiliate WBAL.

The statue of Supreme Court Chief Roger Taney was taken down from its location in the Mount Vernon Place neighborhood before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Taney had authored the Dred Scott decision — the landmark 1857 Supreme Court ruling that said blacks were not considered American citizens and the federal government couldn't regulate slavery.

About a half-hour later, crews began removing a monument of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. "Stonewall" Jackson, WBAL reported.

Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland early Wednesday, after it was taken down in Baltimore. Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Sun via AP

Also removed were the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the Confederate Women's Monument.

The movement to haul off Confederate symbols has gained momentum in the wake of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, where a 32-year-old counter-protester was killed when a man plowed a car into a crowd. The white nationalists were protesting the planned removal of a Gen. Lee statue from Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.

Last year, a commission in Baltimore looked at the city's four Confederacy-linked monuments on public property to consider taking some of them down. But after Charlottesville, the Baltimore City Council this week approved completely destroying the symbols.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon M. Scott said he'd like to see the statues melted down and "re-purposed to honor true American heroes." The final decision will be in the hands of Mayor Catherine Pugh, who has suggested there are Confederate cemeteries in the state where the statues could be placed.

It was not immediately clear later Wednesday morning where the city brought the monuments.

Other cities and states are also weighing what to do with their Confederate figures — caught between what some say is a historic part of Southern heritage and decried by others as racist symbols.

In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday also called for removing a Taney statue from state house grounds.

Protesters in Durham County, North Carolina, decided on their own Monday to yank down a Confederate statue. One woman was charged Tuesday with misdemeanors in the incident after the Durham County sheriff said his office would go after those responsible, reported NBC affiliate WRAL.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery took down a six-foot Confederate monument maintained by the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The group agreed to take back the monument, which had been at the famed cemetery — made up of private property — since 1925.

Tyler Cassity, president and co-owner of the cemetery, told NBC Los Angeles that people have been calling to demand the stone piece be removed.

"Some people said, 'If you don't take it down, we will,'" he added.