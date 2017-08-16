Onlookers cheered early Wednesday as crews carted away Confederate monuments in Baltimore, where city leaders vowed to remove four of them on public property following this weekend's deadly violence in Virginia.

The swift removal came sooner than expected and began late Tuesday, Mayor Catherine Pugh told reporters. She watched as the statues were plucked from their pedestals, tethered to large cranes.

"I felt that the best way was to remove them overnight," Pugh said, adding, "I thought that enough speeches have been made about this. I didn't think I needed to do a big speech about why. ... We were going to move quickly and quietly."

The statue of Supreme Court Chief Roger Taney was taken down from its location in the Mount Vernon Place neighborhood before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, reported NBC affiliate WBAL. Taney had authored the Dred Scott decision — the landmark 1857 Supreme Court ruling that said blacks were not considered American citizens and the federal government couldn't regulate slavery.

Workers remove a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland early Wednesday, after it was taken down in Baltimore. Jerry Jackson / The Baltimore Sun via AP

About a half-hour later, crews began removing a monument of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. "Stonewall" Jackson, WBAL reported. Given the monument's size, that took about two hours, Pugh said.

Also removed in the city were the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the Confederate Women's Monument.

The mayor could not immediately say where the statues were being brought, but that there are Confederate cemeteries in the state and nation where they could be reinstalled.

In their place, Pugh suggested, plaques could be erected explaining what used to be in those spots and why they were gone.

The movement to haul off Confederate symbols has gained momentum in the wake of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, where a 32-year-old counter-protester was killed when a man plowed a car into a crowd. The white nationalists were protesting the planned removal of a Gen. Lee statue from Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.

Last year, a commission in Baltimore started by the previous administration looked at the city's four Confederacy-linked monuments to consider taking some of them down.

Pugh said she has also been working on the issue since June, when she met with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who began the process this year of taking down four Confederate monuments in his city. He said he was motivated to do so after the 2015 killing of nine black churchgoers by a self-proclaimed white supremacist in Charleston, South Carolina.

But after the Charlottesville rally Saturday, the Baltimore City Council this week approved completely destroying its Confederate symbols.

Pugh said she later met with the City Council's president to inform him that she was going to stealthily take down the monuments with the help of a contractor: "I don't like things to linger for long periods of time."

City Councilman Brandon M. Scott previously told NBC News that he'd like to see the statues melted down and "re-purposed to honor true American heroes." The final decision will be in the hands of Pugh.

Other cities and states are also weighing what to do with their Confederate figures — caught between what some say is a historic part of Southern heritage and decried by others as racist symbols.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday also called for removing a Taney statue from state house grounds.

Protesters in Durham County, North Carolina, decided on their own Monday to yank down a Confederate statue. One woman was charged Tuesday with misdemeanors in the incident after the Durham County sheriff said his office would go after those responsible, reported NBC affiliate WRAL.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery took down a six-foot Confederate monument maintained by the Long Beach chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The group agreed to take back the monument, which had been at the famed cemetery — made up of private property — since 1925.

Tyler Cassity, president and co-owner of the cemetery, told NBC Los Angeles that people have been calling to demand the stone piece be removed.

"Some people said, 'If you don't take it down, we will,'" he added.