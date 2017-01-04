Senator Bernie Sanders addresses the Senate floor while displaying a poster of a tweet by Donald Trump. NBC News

Sen. Bernie Sanders haunted Donald Trump and Republicans with the ghost of Twitter past on Wednesday.

The Vermont senator printed an oversized tweet of Trump's to use as a visual aid during the Senate's debate over the future of Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. The president-elect's tweet from May 2015 claimed that he was the only Republican candidate to "to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid."

Trump punctuated the tweet with a jab at former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

"I think it is interesting that we listen to what Donald Trump said during the campaign," Sanders said on the floor of the chamber, as the giant tweet was revealed. "That Democrats hear what he had to say during the campaign — what he campaigned on — and more importantly Republicans listen and hear what their leader had to say about these issues."

Republicans are fighting to repeal the legislation, an act that the Urban Institute said in a recent study would cause 24 million people to lose their health care coverage.

Sanders said that Trump must be held accountable for his campaign promises, as they are what allowed him to win the presidency.

Related: Pence and Obama Kick Off Obamacare Battle on Capitol Hill

"This is what he asked millions of elderly people and working class people to vote for him on — these are the principles that Donald Trump ran and won the presidency on," Sanders said.

Sanders said in an earlier press conference with Democrats that there were two possible realities for the president-elect: either Trump should be considered a liar or the real estate mogul must proclaim clearly that he will veto any legislation that would cut any of the three entitlement programs that he mentioned.

"If he makes that clear to his republican colleagues we can save us a whole lot of time and start getting to work doing what this country desperately needs to have done."

Mike Casca, Sanders' outgoing communications director, had the job of carrying the giant placards through Capitol Hill, and earned a grin from former GOP presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz.