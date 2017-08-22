NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges will be delayed for several months to allow his new high-powered legal team to get up to speed.

Bill Cosby (R) departs from the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 15, 2017 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Tracie Van Auken / EPA file

The trial was supposed to start Nov. 6 but the judge postponed jury selection until mid-March after a request from defense lawyer Tom Mesereau, known for representing Michael Jackson and actor Robert Blake, and his co-counsel.

In a surprise move, Cosby's attorneys announced in court Tuesday that they won't ask for the jury to be picked outside of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where the encounter at the center of the case happened and where trial will be held.

The jury in the first trial was chosen in Allegheny County after the defense complained that pre-trial publicity made a fair trial in Montgomery County impossible. Those jurors deadlocked, forcing a mistrial in June.

Cosby, 80, is charged with giving Andrea Constand pills and then molesting her during a visit to his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. She did not report the encounter to police for a year, and struck a civil settlement with Cosby after prosecutors at the time declined to charge him.

After allegations from other women began piling up in 2014, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office brought charges of indecent aggravated assault against Cosby in connection with the Constand incident.

The case represents the only criminal charges stemming from dozens of accusations ranging from groping to rape and spanning decades. Cosby has denied all the allegations, pleaded not guilty to attacking Constand, and sued some of his accusers for defamation.

He did not take the stand at his first trial, which ended after 52 hours of deliberations failed to produce a verdict. Several jurors told reporters after the trial that the panel was deeply divided throughout the deliberations.

“It was hopeless, from the first time on,” one juror said later.

Tuesday's hearing marked Cosby's first return to court since the mistrial. At the hearing, the judge allowed his former attorneys, hard-charging Philadelphia lawyer Brian McMonagle and Los Angeles civil litigator Angela Agrusa, to withdraw from the criminal case.

Taking their place are Mesereau, former federal prosecutor Kathleen Bliss and Philadelphia attorney Sam Silver.

Mesereau represented Michael Jackson when he was prosecuted in 2005 for allegedly molesting a child; the star was acquitted. He also represented "Beretta" star Robert Blake, who was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his wife.

More recently, Mesereau defended former Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers after she was charged with taking and posting a photo of a naked older woman at her gym; she struck a no-jail plea deal.