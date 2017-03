Three people were killed and several others were hurt when a train hit a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Biloxi's police chief said.

The accident happened at around 2 p.m. Around 50 people were on the bus, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, Police Chief John Miller said. It is believed a majority of those on the bus likely suffered injuries, but Miller was not immediately sure how many were hurt.

