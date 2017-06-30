A disgruntled former Bronx hospital worker armed with an assault rifle barged into the facility Friday, multiple senior New York City officials told NBC News.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Henry Bello by senior police officials, later died, multiple senior New York City officials told NBC News.

The gunfire was first reported on the eighth floor of Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center at 3 p.m., the New York Police Department said.

Active shooter incident at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center on June 30, 2017. WNBC

The hospital was immediately placed on lockdown as police launched a floor by floor search for the gunman.

"This would appear, preliminarily, to be a former employee dressed in a hospital jacket similar to what you would see a doctor wearing, who is familiar with the hospital, which makes the situation a lot more problematic," former NYPD Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said on MSNBC.

Multiple senior NYPD officials said the suspect had a rifle, possibly an AR-15 type assault rifle, and had previously worked at hospital.

"That's a type of weapon that you so often see in these types of situations," Bratton said.

A little after 4 p.m., J. Peter Donald, assistant commissioner for communication for the NYPD, announced the search for the suspect was over.

"One shooter is deceased at the hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department was also at the scene responding to reports of smoke on several floors at the hospital. And Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) were also at the scene lending a hand.

This is a developing story and will be updated.