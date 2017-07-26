The California woman accused of having livestreamed the car crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and injured another teen was charged Wednesday with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and several other counts.

Obdulia Sánchez. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Obdulia Sánchez, 18, of Stockton, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Buick when the vehicle veered onto the right shoulder of the road in Los Banos, near Modesto, on Friday, the California Highway Patrol said. She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field, authorities said.

Sánchez's 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sánchez Estrada, was killed, and another 14-year-old passenger was injured in her leg. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sánchez is seen outside the car with what appears to be Jacqueline’s body. The other teen can be seen trying to wave down help.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Police: California Woman Livestreamed Sister's Death After Car Crash 1:50 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1007931459639" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"I f-----g killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life," Sánchez says in the video. "This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? I don"t f-----g care, though. I'm going to hold it down. Rest in peace, sweetie. If you don't survive, I am so f-----g sorry."

Jacqueline Sánchez Estrada in a family photo. Courtesy Sergio Ramos Estrada

Sánchez was scheduled to appear by video Wednesday afternoon in Merced County Superior Court on a count of gross vehicular manslaughter, a count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury and two counts of driving with an elevated blood alcohol content causing injury.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt said the driving violations carried enhanced "great bodily damage" penalties. If she's convicted, Sánchez could face as long as 13 years and eight months in state prison.

"The behavior demonstrated both prior to and after the incident, as documented by the defendant's own recording, is disturbing and shocking," said Nutt, who said he hadn't ruled out the possibility of additional charges.