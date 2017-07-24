California Woman Livestreamed Dying Teen Sister on Instagram After Car Crash

A California woman is in custody after allegedly livestreaming a fatal car crash on Instagram that killed her 14-year-old sister and injured another teen.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday's crash.

Sanchez was behind the wheel when the vehicle veered onto the right shoulder of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She over-corrected, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field, the authorities said.

Obdulia Sanchez is in police custody after an Instagram livestream revealed a deadly crash that killed her 14-year-old-sister. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Part of the livestream shows Sanchez outside the car with what appears to be her sister Jacqueline’s body. The other teen can be seen attempting to wave down help.

“I f-----g killed my sister, OK? I know I’m going to jail for life,” Sanchez says in the video. “This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? I don’t f-----g care though, I’m going to hold it down. Rest in peace, sweetie. If you don’t survive, I am so f-----g sorry.”

Sergio Ramos Estrada, a cousin, told NBC News the teens were preparing for a Quinceanera when the accident happened. “We were going to go to her house the next day to celebrate her Quinceanera and unfortunately that happened,” Ramos Estrada said. The CHP is examining the video as part of the investigation. Sanchez is currently being held on a $300,000 bond at the John Latoracca Correctional Facility in Merced. Mary Hernandez, 25, was following Sanchez on Instagram and watched as the livestream showed the car careen into the fence. Disturbed by what she saw, Hernandez said she recorded a copy of the video. “There are so many people that are on my Snapchat that I see driving on their phone,” Hernandez told NBC News over the phone. “I hope that this video makes people think twice about what they’re doing in their car.”

Related: Cleveland Shooting Highlights Facebook’s Responsibility in Policing Depraved Videos