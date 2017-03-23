The United States Coast Guard and Cuban authorities continued their search Thursday for a 23-year-old Florida man who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.

Brandon Paul, a Florida City, Florida resident, reportedly fell from the eighth deck of the Carnival Victory cruise ship at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The third ship of the Carnival's Destiny line features staterooms on the eighth floor that include interior, ocean view, and balcony rooms and suites.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard, the cruise ship launched a search boat and alerted the Seventh Coast Guard District Command Center.

The Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton were both dispatched to search the area.

Due to the proximity to Cuban territorial seas, Cuban search and rescue authorities have also assisted in their efforts.

According to cruise expert Dr. Ross Klein, Carnival ships have accounted for nearly half of overboard incidents since 2000. Carnival owns the cruise lines Costa, Cunard, Holland America, P&O, Ocean Village and Seabourn but their Carnival Cruise Lines and Princess Cruises branches account for the most overboard incidents with a cumulative 78.

The Carnival Victory was embarked on a four-day cruise that departed from Miami on Monday. It did not make its scheduled Wednesday call in Cozumel, Mexico, because of the incident.

"Carnival's CareTeam is providing support to the guest's traveling companions and we extend our utmost care and concern to our guest's loved ones during this very difficult time," Carnival said in a statement provided to NBC News on Thursday.