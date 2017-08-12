One person was killed and 19 were injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a car plowed through a group of counter-protesters who were demonstrating against an alt-right and white supremacists rally.

A spokesperson for University of Virginia Hospital told NBC News that 20 patients were admitted to the hospital — 19 injuries and one fatality. Her words confirmed a tweet sent by Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer that said someone had been killed.

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will--go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

Described as a group of "anti-racist protesters" by a witness who took video of the crash, the group of marchers were packed close together at the end of a street near the intersection of Fourth Street and Water Street in downtown Charlottesville.

Brennan Gilmore, a 37-year-old who works for a start up, shot the footage and said he heard tires squealing before he saw a gray Dodge Charger build up speed and ram the crowd. It hit a number of people before plowing into the bumper of another car.

"It was very clearly intentional," Gilmore told NBC News. "From the far end of the street it accelerated, slowed down right before the crowd and then slammed on the gas through the crowd sending bodies flying. And then it reversed back into the street dragging bodies and clothes."

The car then backed up and fled the scene.

A vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, 2017. Ryan M. Kelly / The Daily Progress via AP

Different groups of protesters clashed with hundreds of white nationalists, Ku Klux Klan members and neo-Nazis throughout the day ahead of the noon rally, but they began to disperse after Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police told attendees to depart.

Police reported that eight were injured in those scuffles and one person was arrested.

The most recent incident came after torch-wielding white supremacists marched through the University of Virginia campus on Friday night.