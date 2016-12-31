Feedback
Chicago Violence: Silent March Memorializes More Than 760 Killed

by Associated Press

Image: Residents And Activists Hold Anti-Violence March After Deadly Year In Chicago
Residents, activists, and friends and family members of victims of gun violence march down Michigan Avenue carrying nearly 800 wooden crosses bearing the names of people murdered in the city in 2016 on December 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Nearly 800 people have been murdered in the city this year and more than 4000 shot as the city copes with its most violent year in two decades. Scott Olson / Getty Images
advertisement

CHICAGO — Hundreds of people carried crosses Saturday for each person slain in Chicago this year during a quiet march along Michigan Avenue.

The three-foot-tall crosses were engraved with the name of a homicide victim. The silence of the march was punctuated by demonstrators who spoke each name aloud. Authorities say more than 760 people were killed in Chicago in 2016. There were fewer than 500 homicides in the city last year.

March organizer the Rev. Michael Pfleger said he hopes the visuals of the protest along Chicago's premiere retail street will inspire people to take action to reduce violence in 2017.

"This is a Chicago problem," Pfleger said. "The reason we're on Michigan Avenue is because this is a Chicago problem. And until everybody in Chicago decides it's their problem we're not going to end it."

Before the march Kelly Fitzgerald Clark found a cross with the name of her late husband. She cried as her son waded into a sea of crosses and retrieved it.

"We thought nobody cared," she said. "I lost my husband in February. Homicide. We didn't know it was going to be like this."

The crosses were made by Greg Zanis of Aurora.

"I just want to tell everybody my heart's broken for you," Zanis said. "I don't know what else to do but I did a little bit of work for you guys."

After Saturday's march, the crosses will be placed in a vacant lot on the city's South Side.

