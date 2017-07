NEW YORK — Joey "Jaws" Chestnut continues his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest at Nathan's Famous in New York.

The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.

Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt "The Megatoad" Stonie. Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.

Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York on July 4, 2017. Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Chestnut said at Monday's pre-contest weigh-in that he models his training after marathoners, slowly building up to eating more and more franks as the contest approaches.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo notched a fourth-time win in the women's division. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title.

She beat Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women's record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas came in third with 30 — she holds the women's record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

Thousands of people — many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats — amassed on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.