Cleveland Facebook Killer: Steve Stephens Dead in Car After Pursuit by Pa. Police

by Chelsea Bailey and Tom Winter

The nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens, the man accused of posting video of a murder to Facebook, ended Tuesday when his body was found in a vehicle in Erie, Pa., police said.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to NBC News that Stephens had been spotted by Pennsylvania State Police shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. After a brief pursuit, police said Stephens shot and killed himself.

Pa. State police Cpl. Adam Reed told NBC News that a citizen tip placed Stephens near an area McDonald's early Tuesday.

"He was spotted because of the car and the license plate matched up with one distributed in media reports," said Reed.

After a brief, 2-mile traffic pursuit, Stephens pulled out a handgun and killed himself, Reed said.

On Sunday, Stephens posted a video to Facebook that allegedly showed him shooting and killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin in Cleveland. Police spoke with Stephens briefly after the incident took place Sunday but there had been no sighting of the suspect since the killing took place at 2 p.m.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Stephens' arrest early Monday because police believed he may have fled Ohio.

Police received nearly 400 tips from across the country, including possible sightings of Stephens in Pennsylvania. Officials had also offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

