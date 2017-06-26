A University of Delaware professor who wrote inflammatory remarks about Otto Warmbier after he died won't be rehired by the college, the school said Sunday.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, anthropology professor Katherine Dettwyler said, Warmbier, the 22-year-old University of Virginia student who died last week after being detained in North Korea for more than a year, was "typical of a mindset of a lot of the young, white, rich, clueless males who come into my classes," according to USA Today.

Dettwyler, 62, went on to write, "These are the same kids who cry about their grades because they didn't think they'd really have to read and study the material to get a good grade."

"... His parents ultimately are to blame for his growing up thinking he could get away with whatever he wanted."

The remarks sparked social media outcry and prompted the University of Delaware to issue a statement condemning Dettwyler's comments. The university said Sunday it will not be rehiring Dettwyler to teach in the future.

"The University of Delaware is committed to providing our students, and our community, with an inclusive and supportive atmosphere characterized by respect and civility," read the college's statement.

When NBC News reached out for comment, Dettwyler cited concerns for her and her family's safety and declined to address the controversy.

"Because of ongoing death threats against me and my extended family, I have chosen not to have any contact with anyone in the media," she said in an email to NBC News.