Video posted Saturday of a Colorado police officer body slamming a 22-year-old woman shows a "standard arrest technique," a police spokeswoman said.

The woman, Michaella Surat, assaulted the Fort Collins officer before he subdued her, the spokeswoman, Kate Kimble, said in a statement.

A nine-second video of the incident, which occurred Thursday at a bar, according to NBC affiliate KUSA, shows the unidentified officer seemingly trying to restrain Surat. As she takes a few steps back, he flips her face-first onto the brick ground.

Surat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kimble said the police were called about a disturbance involving Surat's boyfriend. As the officers gathered information, Kimble said, Surat "shoulder-checked" one of them, along with a bouncer.

Surat then tried to leave the area with her boyfriend, Kimble said. When the police said he wasn't free to go, she "physically obstructed and struck" the officer.

Surat was charged with third-degree assault and obstruction, Kimble said.

A supervisor was reviewing the incident, which a police body camera also captured on video, Fort Collins Police Services Sgt. Dean Cunningham told NBC News. Because the case is pending, Cunningham said, the department has not released the footage.