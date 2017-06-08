Play Facebook

WASHINGTON — Fired FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday that he was "confused" and "concerned" when President Donald Trump told the public he was firing him for undermining the morale of the agency he had led since 2013.

"Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey said.

The Trump Administration, he said, "chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader."

Comey also said that while he didn’t want to express an opinion on whether Trump was seeking to obstruct the ongoing investigation into Russians meddling into the presidential election, he is “sure” the special counsel, Robert Mueller, will be examining that.

He also explained why he wrote memos chronicling his private conversations with Trump: he was afraid the president might lie about the nature of the meetings.

"I knew there might come a day when I needed a record of what happened," he said.

It was a dramatic start to Comey's much-anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While Comey stated emphatically he had no doubt at all that the Russians tried to influence the election, Trump was watching the unfolding drama in the White House dining room with his legal teams and close advisers.

Comey gave Washington and the world a preview of the testimony to come on Wednesday when he released an opening statement in which he revealed that he told Trump on Jan. 6 he was not personally under investigation.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill on June 8. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

But Comey, fired by Trump last month, also said the president pressured him during a private meeting on March 30 to publicly reveal he was not personally being probed by the FBI. Trump’s reason? He wanted to “lift the cloud” on his presidency, according to Comey.

“He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia,” Comey wrote.

Trump and Comey met after the ousted FBI chief revealed federal agents were investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian effort to meddle with the presidential election.

Comey also confirmed an earlier news report that Trump pressured him into dropping the FBI investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — a tactic Comey considered crossing the line.

“I understood the president to be requesting that we drop any investigation of Flynn in connection with false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in December," Comey wrote. "I did not understand the president to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign… Regardless, it was very concerning, given the FBI's role as an independent investigative agency."

Comey admitted that neither he nor his subordinates at the FBI reported the conversation to the Justice Department — a revelation he is likely to be asked to expand on Thursday.

“After discussing the matter, we decided to keep it very closely held, resolving to figure out what to do with it down the road as our investigation progressed,” he wrote.

Comey also mentioned a private White House dinner he had with Trump during which he said the president asked for his loyalty.

“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” Trump said, according to Comey.

Comey said he could offer honesty.

The former FBI chief said his last contact with Trump was on April 11. “The president called me and asked what I had done about his request that I ‘get out’ that he is not personally under investigation,” he wrote.

"I replied that I had passed his request to the Acting Deputy Attorney General, but I had not heard back. He replied that 'the cloud' was getting in the way of his ability to do his job."

Afterward, Trump’s outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, zeroed-in on one part of Comey’s statement.

“The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe," Kasowitz said in a statement. "The President feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) said Thursday on MSBNC he found Comey’s statement “quite shocking.”

“ I think it's hard to reach any other conclusion but that this is evidence of interference and obstruction,” he said.

Ken Dilanian reported from Washington, and Corky Siemaszko from New York.