The Confederate battle flag was raised outside the South Carolina Statehouse again Monday, but the stars and bars rose on a pole that was planted in a temporary plastic stand — not in the earth.

The ceremony was timed to mark the second anniversary of the state’s decision to remove a Civil War banner that for many white southerners was an emblem of pride — and a symbol of racism to just about everybody else.

But the flag-raising was also a protest against recent moves by lawmakers in Southern cities like New Orleans and elsewhere to remove Confederate monuments from the public areas where they have stood for decades.

“They are trying to demonize and vilify our ancestors 150 years after their deaths,” South Carolina Secessionist Party president James Bessenger insisted.

His words were met with derision from the demonstrators who far outnumbered the two-dozen or so flag supporters, some of whom showed up wearing replicas of the Confederate gray uniforms of their forefathers.

“Go home, you’re not wanted here,” one protester cried out. “You lost then and you’ll lose again. Go home Confederates!”

The flag was raised by a white Secessionist party member dressed in a Confederate uniform named Braxton Spivey and a black woman named Arlene Barnham.

Barnham, who was wearing the kind of frock that many slaves wore during the Civil War, has become a fixture at pro-Confederate rallies. She was in New Orleans in April to protest the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue. And she stuck to the South Carolina Secessionist Party line that the war was not fought to end slavery.

“I’m so sick of that damn word slavery,” she said.

South Carolina began flying the flag over the dome of the Capitol in Columbia in 1961 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the war. But instead of removing it after the anniversary passed, the white politicians who ran the state kept flying it in defiance of the Civil Rights struggle that was underway.

In 2000, it was removed from the dome and moved to the grounds as part of a compromise reached with Democratic black lawmakers.

But the struggle to banish it altogether continued.

Then in June 2015 an avowed racist named Dylann Roof murdered nine worshippers at a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina and the drive to remove the flag got the support from politicians who had previously opposed such a move, like then-Gov. Nikki Haley.

And the next month, the flag was finally lowered and dispatched to the nearby Confederate Relic Room and Museum.

Asked for comment about the flag raising, the South Carolina Department of Administration said in a statement that the South Carolina Secessionist Party “followed the appropriate process for reserving a section of the grounds to hold an event.” It noted that while groups are allowed to display flags they “cannot be left unattended and cannot be maintained by staking items into the ground.”

“The South Carolina Secessionist Party or any other private group is not permitted to fly the Confederate Flag or any other flag over the State House or from a state flagpole,” the statement read.

And it must be removed by 5 p.m.

In addition to New Orleans, the other Southern cities seeking to mothball monuments to the Confederacy include Baltimore and Norfolk, Virginia.