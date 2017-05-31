Trump Lawyer Cohen Says If Subpoenaed by Congress He Will Testify

President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, told NBC News on Tuesday that if he is issued a subpoena as part of Congressional probes into Russian interference in the U.S. election he will testify.

Earlier, Cohen said that he has received requests for information from the Senate and House intelligence committees but said he wouldn't comply.

"I declined the invitation to participate," said Cohen, "as the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered."

Cohen said he has received a letter requesting he list his Russia contacts and supply email and other communications but no subpoena.

"I have nothing to hide, I will make myself available and I am more than happy and willing to testify but they have to be specific," Cohen told NBC News Tuesday evening.

A congressional aide said the request letters, first reported by ABC News, were the same ones sent to former Trump aides Carter Page, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and others. Those letters sought information about Russian contacts, and asked the recipients to turn over any communications with the Trump campaign about Russia.

Cohen is a long-time lawyer for both Trump and his business organization. He has served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Trump.

In the dossier on Trump prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele, Cohen was alleged to have attended a secret meeting in Prague to discuss Russia's hacking of Democratic targets, something Cohen has adamantly denied to NBC News and others in the past.

In February, Cohen told NBC News he was in Los Angeles when the Prague meeting was supposed to have occurred, taking his son to a meeting with the baseball coach at the University of Southern California.

Trump's critics, he said, "are looking to malign President Trump, diminish his historic win and to undermine his presidency by claiming he didn't win — that it was given to him by the Russians."